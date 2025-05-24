Bhagyashree: Watching a film in a theatre is definitely fun

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree went for Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” on date night with “hubby” Himalaya and said that watching a film in a theatre is fun.

Bhagyashree took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images featuring her and her husband. Another showcased a glimpse of the film and she also shared a picture of the big popcorn tub she gorged on.

She wrote: “Date Night.. Movie Night ! What's a movie experience without popcorn right? I know the OTT platforms have taken over but the whole experience of watching a film in a theatre is definitely fun. Choose a film you are excited to watch and make that effort…”

“Besides its a night out that is different from the mundane. Also took us back to the time when romance did mean holding hands in a theatre, anticipating what's to come,” the actress said.

She urged not to miss the film.

“And sincerely couldn't miss this one! Edge of the seat action. Unbelievable that @tomcruise still does his own stunts and age doesn't stop him. #datenight #hubbynme #movienight #moviedate.”

The latest Mission: Impossible movie takes great care to wind details from films throughout the 30-year-old franchise into its storyline.

The latest installment follows Cruise's Ethan Hunt as he and his team continue the battle over an advanced artificial intelligence known as the Entity that has the ability to destroy the world if put in the wrong hands or allowed to run amok independently, which was first introduced in 2023's Dead Reckoning.

“Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” will hit the theaters May 23.

The actress will next be seen in Riteish Deshmukh-starrer “Raja Shivaji”, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Helmed by Riteish, who also essays the titular role, the historical action drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. “Raja Shivaji,” a pan-India film, unfolds against the backdrop of a turbulent era marked by warring empires and rising uprisings.

The film traces the inspiring rise of a young Shivaji, who challenged powerful forces, sparked a revolution, and emerged as the iconic Raja Shivaji—paving the way for Swarajya. The film is currently being shot at various locations in Mumbai and Wai, Maharashtra.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 1, 2026.

--IANS

dc/