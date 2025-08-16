August 16, 2025 4:50 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree is 'grateful & blessed' as she offers prayers at two temples this Janmashtami

Bhagyashree, Janmashtami, Instagram

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree is feeling both 'grateful and blessed' as she offered prayers at not one but two temples this Janmashtami.

First, she offered prayers at a temple in Fremont, followed by a visit to the Iskon temple in Chicago.

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress was seen giving jhulla to the idol of lord Krishna - something considered auspicious to do in Janmashtami. She also attended a kirtan in Iskon.

Dropping a couple of photos and videos from her temple visits on social media, Bhagyashree wrote: "Janmashtami celebration. I was very fortunate to get darshan at 2 very beautiful temples. 1. At Fremont 2. Iskon temple in Chicago...Thankful, grateful, and feeling blessed. Making it a point to never miss my connection with God."

Previously, Tisca Chopra shared a throwback picture from her childhood when she played Krishna on stage.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tisca dropped a monochrome image of herself dressed as Krishna, revealing that she has been channeling him since her “first role” as an actor.

“Channeling Krishna since my first role as actor ..With a little mischief, a lot of wisdom, here’s to finding our own flute-song through the noise Happy Janmashtami," Tisca captioned the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also posted a mesmerizing photo of little Lord Krishna on her IG and wrote: “Wishing you love, laughter, and little Krishna vibes today! Happy Janmashtami!"

Many B-town celebs such as Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Veer Mehra also used social media to wish the netizens on Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu.

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born in a prison cell in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva under the tyrannical rule of King Kansa, Devaki’s brother.

Kansa had imprisoned his sister and brother-in-law out of fear of a prophecy that Devaki’s eighth son would be responsible for his death.

--IANS

pm/

