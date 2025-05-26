May 26, 2025 8:41 PM हिंदी

‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Saanand Verma opens up about embracing smaller roles for greater impact

‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Saanand Verma opens up about embracing smaller roles for greater impact

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Saanand Verma, known for his role in the popular TV show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain,’ shared his perspective on taking up smaller roles.

Verma portrays the character Anokhelal Saxena in Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.’ With more than ten years of experience in the entertainment industry, Verma expresses that he is perfectly comfortable taking on smaller roles or having limited dialogue, as long as his performance contributes meaningfully to the storyline and resonates with the viewers.

The actor emphasized that for him, the significance of a role lies not in the amount of screen time or number of dialogues, but in the impact it creates. Verma shared, “I don’t feel bad if I have fewer lines. For me, what matters is the impact. If I say ten lines but none of them land properly, they’re of no use. But if I have just one line, and it hits the right comic timing and makes people laugh, that's a win for me. That’s why I never feel upset if I have fewer dialogues. I always think about the scene as a whole, and I really wish more people thought that way too.”

When asked how he supports his co-stars in doing scenes, he stated, “We’ve all been working together for so long now that we understand each other very well. We know how to support one another and how to respect and value each other’s work. At the end of the day, our only goal is to make our audience happy. That’s what matters the most. I don’t want to shine alone; I want the entire scene to work for the audience.”

Saanand Verma noted that while many actors strive to be the center of attention, he prefers to support the scene’s overall strength, even if it means simply being present without drawing focus to himself. Sharing his experience, he said, “Once, in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, there was a story where I played a scarecrow. I had almost no lines, just one repeated line where I kept saying ‘Bhaiya, khujaiye.’ That’s it. I just stood there like a scarecrow in a field. But it became such a big hit; people loved it.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

This is how Wamiqa Gabbi's loved ones reacted after watching 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

This is how Wamiqa Gabbi's loved ones reacted after watching 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Top brass in action: Army, Naval and Air Chiefs tracked Op Sindoor live

Top brass in action: Army, Navy and Air Chiefs tracked Op Sindoor live

Director Sasi to team up with actor Vijay Antony for his next!

Director Sasi to team up with actor Vijay Antony for his next!

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma & Shalini Pandey commence the Kasol leg of 'Rahu Ketu'

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma & Shalini Pandey commence the Kasol leg of 'Rahu Ketu'

Whoever tries to bleed India will be replied in the same language: PM Modi in Bhuj

Whoever tries to bleed India will be replied to in the same language: PM Modi in Bhuj

Anand Pandit says Gujarati superstar Yash’s screen presence, emotional range align perfectly with his kind of cinema

Anand Pandit says Gujarati superstar Yash’s screen presence, emotional range align perfectly with his kind of cinema

In a first, Delhi BJP gets two women as district presidents

In a first, Delhi BJP gets two women as district presidents

MP: Ayushman Bharat scheme turns lifesaver for many residents of Chhindwara

MP: Ayushman Bharat scheme turns lifesaver for many residents of Chhindwara

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter’s graduation from Brown University

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter’s graduation from Brown University

Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality

Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality