Bengaluru's Ramaiah University joins AIU's national pledge 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) The Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) organised a youth pledge event titled “Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti – One Youth, One Nation, One Resolve”, under the auspices of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on Wednesday.

The one-of-its-kind initiative, organised at five universities across the country brought together students from various streams, who took a collective pledge to support initiatives like ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

At Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS), about 4,000 students gathered to take the National Youth Pledge, inspired by the ideals of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

The pledge was led by Prof. Kuldeep Kumar Raina, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Govind R. Kadambi, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. R V Ranghanath, Dean Academics, Dr. Sarat Kumar Maharana, Professor & Dean, Dr. Naina Patil, Associate Dean Academics – RTC and Students community was preceded by a cultural invocation and address from Vice Chancellor.

While addressing the gathering, Prof. Kuldeep Kumar Raina said: "We are with the youth, and we pledge our full support to empowering the young minds of our nation, who will lead us towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are immensely proud of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for initiating this pledge at the national level to integrate the power of youth across the country. It is an honor to stand with AIU in shaping our nation’s youth as the conscience-keepers of Bharat."

A student who attended the event said: "This pledge is not just mere words but a promise to sustain our efforts even in future."

Another student said: "As a person living in Bharat, I feel really proud because despite so many languages, we never felt any language barrier. We all are united as Indians."

A girl student said: "My belief is that this is not just a pledge, but a message for all of us to take pride in being an Indian and also committing ourselves for the national causes."

