Bengal: Science workshop brings students and scientists together for hands-on learning

Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) A special scientific seminar and workshop were held at Rabindra Bhavan in Hooghly’s Chandannagar area, aimed at facilitating informative and valuable engagement between students and leading scientists.

The one-day student enrichment program organised under the title of ‘Vigyan Shibir’ saw the participation of several students. About 450 students from various schools in Chandannagar participated in this workshop.

This initiative was undertaken with the aim of creating a 'science-minded generation' of the future and enhancing scientific thinking among students.

The day-long program was organised by the Central Glass and Ceramic Research (CSIR) Institute – the Kolkata-based unit of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. During the exhibition, scientists highlighted various aspects of their research, technological innovations and scientific applications. The workshop provided a unique opportunity for the students to watch and learn various scientific innovations and explorations through hands-on scientific experiments and demonstrations.

A scientist, explaining the purpose of the science exhibition, said that today’s program was an endeavour to develop and nurture ‘scientific connection’ between the students and scientists, as envisioned by the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat episodes.

According to the scientific community, such an initiative will inspire future generations towards research-oriented thinking and will put the country's scientific practice on a stronger foundation.

A couple of students participating in the special scientific workshop backed the idea, claiming that this will address the gaps in our learning model.

A student named Sritama Das praised the initiative and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for conceiving the idea of the student-scientist connect.

Another student, Jayashree Saha, said that the outflow of scientific ideas through such workshops will inspire them in future lives and enhance interest in science in a new way.

--IANS

mr/dan