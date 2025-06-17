June 17, 2025 2:00 AM हिंदी

Bengal porn racket case: Mobile phone of victim woman recovered from accused's residence

Bengal porn racket case: Mobile phone of victim woman recovered from residence of accused

Kolkata, June 16 (IANS) The West Bengal Police personnel on Monday recovered the mobile phone of the victim in the porn racket case in the state from the residence of the three main accused persons located at Demur in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district.

Shweta Khan is the prime accused in the case.

The other accused are her son Aryan Khan, and her daughter. Since the third accused is a minor, her case has been referred for processing under the Juvenile Justice Act and referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The main charges against the trio are holding a woman from the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal captive for six months and brutally assaulting her with an iron rod after she refused to participate in pornographic video shoots allegedly orchestrated by the three accused.

An insider from the state police said that the recovery of the mobile phone was made following raid and search operations at the Domjur residence of the three accused persons early Monday morning. Besides the mobile phone, a laptop and the CCTV camera installed within the residence have also been seized by the raiding officials.

The state police insiders said that the digital video recorder of the CCTV camera installed at the residence had been sent to forensic experts for investigation purposes.

The three accused in the case were arrested one after another on June 11 from different parts of the city by the investigating officials. The police action in the matter was intensified after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the incident and wrote to the West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, demanding immediate arrests under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The NCW also instructed the state police to ensure that the victim receives free medical treatment and psychological counselling. Additionally, the Commission has directed the DGP to submit a detailed action-taken report within three days.

Both Shweta and Aryan have denied charges against them. The prime accused Shweta also said that she had been framed in the matter and also said that her side of the story should also be heard.

She is currently in police custody.

West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar, has alleged that Shweta Khan has close links with several senior leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

--IANS

src/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Prime accused Sonam's mental test found normal

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Prime accused Sonam's mental test found normal

Diego Simeone refuses to blame heat after Atletico lose 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup.

Club World Cup: Diego Simeone refuses to blame heat after Atletico lose 4-0 to PSG

Bengal porn racket case: Mobile phone of victim woman recovered from residence of accused

Bengal porn racket case: Mobile phone of victim woman recovered from accused's residence

France, New Zealand win their matches and qualify for semis in FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup being played at the National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. Photo credit: FIH

France, New Zealand qualify for semis in FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup

Mehidy Hasan Miraz under observation as Bangladesh eye advantage in opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Mehidy Hasan under observation as Bangladesh eye Galle advantage in Sri Lanka Test

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

Chitrangda Singh shares her views on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Chitrangda Singh shares her thoughts on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season