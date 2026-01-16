January 16, 2026 7:10 PM हिंदी

Beldanga tension proves rule of law collapsed in West Bengal: BJP

Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) The BJP on Friday claimed that the continuing tension, blockades and stone-pelting in West Bengal's Beldanga since the body of the migrant worker, allegedly killed in Jharkhand, arrived, proved that the rule of law has collapsed in the state.

With protesters blocking the National Highways and the railway tracks, normal life there has come to a standstill since Friday morning.

There had been reports of rampant stone-pelting on the vehicles on the National Highway and trains on the railway tracks.

BJP Information Technology Cell chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, issued a statement, which he posted on the wall of his social media handle and claimed that the "Beldanga tension is a clear indication of the collapse of the rule of law in West Bengal, with hooligans backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress enjoying a free ride."

"In Beldanga, Murshidabad district, the National Highway has been completely blocked by anti-social elements for nearly three hours. Stone-pelting continues unchecked, trains have been forcibly stopped, and the area remains under the control of hooligans and goons, with no sign of police intervention so far," Malviya claimed and added that thousands of passengers remain stranded, frightened, exhausted, and without food or water, with no relief in sight.

"The situation sends a clear message: governance in West Bengal is collapsing. Anti-social elements and rioters, enjoying the patronage of the ruling TMC, have been given a free hand to disrupt normal life at will, pushing the state towards chaos," Malviya added.

The deceased migrant worker was identified as Alauddin Sheikh (36), a resident of Sujarpur-Kamarpur village panchayat under Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

Sheikh was staying in neighbouring Jharkhand and earning his livelihood as a street hawker.

Sheikh's family members alleged that on Thursday morning, the news of his demise was received from Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Police informed the family that Sheikh's body was found hanging in his rented room.

However, the family members alleged that Jharkhand Police were trying to pass on the incident as a case of suicide; but they were sure that Sheikh was lynched first and then his body was hanged.

--IANS

src/svn

