‘Be Dune Teen’ trailer explores the highs and lows of partnership and parenting

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Marathi original series “Be Dune Teen” have released its trailer on social media.

The newly released promo offers a glimpse into the show’s emotional narrative, capturing the evolving journey of a couple as they navigate love, partnership and parenthood. “Be Dune Teen,” which stars Kshitish Date, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, and Shivani Rangole in the lead roles, follows the story of Abhay and Neha, a young couple whose lives take an unexpected turn when they discover they are not welcoming just one baby, but triplets.

In a statement, Hema V.R., Business Head of Marathi ZEE5, stated, “ At Marathi ZEE5 we take pride in creating stories that reflect the emotional heartbeat of Maharashtrian households, stories that make people laugh, think, and feel deeply. Be Dune Teen is a beautiful extension of that vision. It’s a story that mirrors real-life relationships, where joy and chaos coexist, and where love deepens even in the most unexpected situations.”

The director duo - Atharva Soundankar and Himanshu Pile shared, “With Be Dune Teen, our goal was to tell a story that feels intimate yet cinematic, something every couple could see themselves in. Abhay and Neha’s relationship is beautifully flawed; they argue, they make mistakes, but at their core, they love deeply and learn to grow together. The story’s structure, told across multiple timelines, allows us to explore the nuances of their journey, from laughter to heartbreak to reunion. We’ve tried to capture the humor that lies within ordinary moments and the tenderness that often hides beneath everyday chaos. We are excited for audiences to experience the emotional depth and relatability of this series.”

Kshitish Date, who plays Abhay in the show expressed, “Be Dune Teen is one of those stories that feels incredibly close to real life. Abhay is a character who is trying his best to balance love, responsibility, fear, and excitement all at the same time. Playing him gave me the chance to explore emotions that are raw, funny, and deeply relatable.”

“The idea of suddenly becoming a father to not one but three babies create a natural chaos at the same time it also brings out a beautiful vulnerability in him. Working on this series has been a heartfelt experience, and I truly believe every couple and every family will see a bit of themselves in Abhay and Neha’s journey. I’m thrilled for audiences to finally watch the show and connect with our world.”

“Be Dune Teen” will stream from 05th December 2025 on Marathi ZEE5

