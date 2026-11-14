November 14, 2026 4:05 PM हिंदी

BB 20: Yung DSA opens up on growing up amid parents’ financial struggles

BB 20: Yung DSA opens up on growing up amid parents’ financial struggles

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Rapper and musician Yung DSA opened up about his childhood. He recalled a difficult phase when financial problems would often lead to fights between his parents and how those experiences made him accustomed to living away from his family.

During a conversation inside the Bigg Boss season 20 house, Yung DSA was asked by Arishfa Kham as to whom he was missing the most at the moment. While he mentioned his close friend Samiksha, he said that being away from his parents was something he had become used to from a young age.

“I mean, I am used to staying away from parents, to be honest. When I was a kid, my mom used to go to Solapur. My grandparents used to live there, so we used to go there to get things,” he recalled.

He then opened up about the financial difficulties his family faced during his childhood and how they affected his parents’ relationship.

“My parents used to fight a lot because of financial issues. So, my dad and mom used to work and my brother and I used to live alone. So, I am used to it,” Yung DSA said.

He said that frequent travel and work-related commitments later further accustomed him to staying away from home.

“I used to travel a lot. So, I have moved away and stayed away from home a lot,” he added.

Despite spending considerable time away from his family, Yung DSA stressed that the distance has not affected their bond. “My family and I are very much connected. But I'm used to living without them,” he said.

The rapper during the family messages task inside the Bigg Boss house was seen getting extremely emotional upon listening to his mother, father and brother's voice.

–IANS

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