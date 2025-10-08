October 08, 2025 10:59 AM हिंदी

BB 19: Shehbaz Badesha opens up on living on Shehnaaz Gill's money, calls himself 'flop'

Mumbai Oct 8 (IANS) In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestant Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Punjabi superstar and actress Shehnaaz Gill, expressed his heart out to fellow contestant Zeishan Quadri about the constant mockery he faces for depending on his sister's earnings.

Shehbaz candidly admitted, "I am a flop outside the BB19 house. I have not done anything in my career and succeeded anywhere. So I live on Shehnaaz's money, and I am proud of the fact that I am a brother of Shehnaaz. She literally takes care of me. Whenever I need money, she gives it to me, and I also don't hesitate in asking her. She is my family. She is my blood. If I don't ask for money or help from her, who else will I ask help from? When she doesn't have a problem, I don't have a problem. Why should others? She takes care of me like nobody else. I have nobody in the world except for her, and she is my only go-to person. She has always been there for me."

Offering him support, Zeeshan Qadri told Shehbaz not to feel disheartened by public perception and assured him that the bond he shares with his sister is truly what matters.

This is not the first time Shehbaz has defended his sister on the reality show. In an earlier episode, he clashed with fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj after the latter dragged Shehnaaz's name into an argument.

Abhishek had taunted that Shehnaaz might have asked Shehbaz to stay fake and win the game, leading Shehbaz to lose his calm and charge at him.

For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz's guild rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, where her bubbliness, honesty and cheerfulness made her one of the most loved contestants. Her close bond and romantic equation with season winner Siddharth Shukla were adored by many fans.

While even host Salman Khan often expressed fondness for her.

