September 30, 2025 8:41 PM हिंदी

BB 19: Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand reveal their deep-rooted traumas

BB 19: Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand reveal their deep-rooted traumas

Mumbai Sep 30 (IANS) In a surprising turn on Bigg Boss Season 19, two of the house's most controversial contestants, Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand, were seen sharing an emotional heart-to-heart conversation.

The video, shared by the host channel's official social media account, has left viewers stunned as the two women, often branded as the most rude and judgemental contestants, opened up about their deepest personal struggles and trauma. Farrhana Bhatt began the conversation by speaking about her childhood trauma.

She revealed that her parents had separated when she was very young and that she had never met her father in person. “I have only seen him in pictures," she shared with Kunickaa, adding that her mother was just 25 years old when she parted ways with her father.

Farrhana admitted that the separation was a frightening experience for her as a child, leaving a lasting impact on her life. In her words, “It was scary.” Responding with empathy, Kunickaa Sadanand revealed her own difficult past. She shared that she was just 20 years old when she filed for divorce and went through a nine-year-long custody battle for her son, balancing professional commitments in Mumbai while simultaneously travelling to Delhi to attend court hearings. She said that the period was one of the most challenging phases of her life.

Kunickaa recalled how the turning point came when her son himself requested that either she or her ex-husband withdraw the case because the prolonged conflict was affecting his studies and mental well-being. The candid exchange between the two contestants has taken audiences by surprise. Known for their fiery personalities and constant clashes, Farrhana and Kunickaa have often been at loggerheads, often engaging in heated arguments and trading personal remarks.

The relationship in the house has been marked by intense fights, leading many to view them as rivals. A few weeks ago, Farrhana had even passed a personal remark on Kunickaa, stating that she was a flop actress and that her children would be ashamed of their mother for what she was doing on national television.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

RBI imposes monetary penalty of nearly Rs 32 lakh on Indian Overseas Bank

RBI imposes monetary penalty of nearly Rs 32 lakh on Indian Overseas Bank

Amanjot Karu and Deepti Sharma half-centuries outshine Inoka Ranaweera’s 4-46 as India post 269/8 against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: Amanjot and Deepti's fifties outshine Ranaweera’s 4-46 as India post 269/8 in opener

BB 19: Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand reveal their deep-rooted traumas

BB 19: Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand reveal their deep-rooted traumas

Prasenjit Chatterjee visits the Durga Puja pandal at Hazra Park on his birthday

Prasenjit Chatterjee visits the Durga Puja pandal at Hazra Park on his birthday

Pakistan reports two more polio cases, nationwide tally in 2025 climbs to 29 (File image)

Pakistan reports two more polio cases, nationwide tally in 2025 climbs to 29

New India Assurance receives Rs 2,379 crore GST demand notice

New India Assurance receives Rs 2,379 crore GST demand notice

Netanyahu’s approval exhibits bonds with US President

Netanyahu’s approval exhibits bonds with US President

Top experts gather in Rome to discuss role of Italian ports for IMEC, India's other trade corridors

Top experts gather in Rome to discuss role of Italian ports for IMEC, India's other trade corridors

Sri Lanka's unpredictable policies driving away foreign investors, says US State Dept report

Sri Lanka's unpredictable policies driving away foreign investors, says US State Dept report

PM-KUSUM beneficiary, praised by PM Modi, vows to raise awareness about solar energy

PM-KUSUM beneficiary, praised by PM Modi, vows to raise awareness about solar energy