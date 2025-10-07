BB 19: Ashnoor Kaur's parents react to her ugly fights, says "Thought of pulling her out of the show"

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Ashnoor Kaur's parents, Avneet Kaur and Gurmeet Singh, have broken their silence on their daughter's journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Their reaction comes after a recent spat in which contestant Farhana Bhatt questioned Ashnoor's upbringing, leaving the young actress visibly upset and disturbed. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Ashnoor's parents shared their thoughts on how she has been handling the pressure inside the house.

When IANS asked if they felt Ashnoor had managed the situation with Farhana Bhatt, her mother, Avneet, said, "She responded with calmness and dignity. Whenever Farhana says something, Ashnoor replies in composure and respect, staying true to her values."

On the difficulty of watching their daughter in such a pressured environment, her father Gurmeet added, 'It's very difficult watching someone scold your child or seeing tears in their eyes. You just want to step in and protect them. Unfortunately, we can't do that here. All we can do is send her strength and positivity from outside, hoping she remains strong and continues to do well. Speaking about her proudest moments so far, Avneet reflected, “There have been many in just six weeks. I have been with her for 15 years, guiding her through every decision. But in her house, the way she answers, maintains her grace and upholds her values makes us very proud. The way she speaks respectfully to everyone, especially elders like Kunickaa Sadanand, shows the thrill we have given her. Every time she speaks, it makes us proud."

Further upon talking about Ashnoor's ugly fight with Ashnoor, where the latter was seen very disturbed, mother Avneet said, "Honestly, I didn't like it at all. It hurt me and disturbed me deeply. At one point, I even thought of pulling her out of the show because people do not understand her personality. She won't scream or abuse. That's not who she is. She often tells people when they are crossing limits, but in a calm way. She wasn't being arrogant. Maybe certain clips created a misunderstanding. But as the show progresses, people will see her real nature, and their opinion will surely change."

Ashnoor Kaur has been receiving mixed reactions for her game show in The Bigg Boss Season 19. Her friendship with co-contestant Abhishek Bajaj has been the talk of the town, both inside and outside of the house. While contestants like Nehal Chudasma, Baseer Ali, and Farrhana Bhatt, amongst others, are trying to link both of them romantically, both Ashnoor and Abhishek have always sternly maintained that they are only good friends and nothing beyond that. -

-IANS

rd/