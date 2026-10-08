‘Battle between two ideologies in country, oppn wants to spread anarchy’: Gaurav Bhatia

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Opposition parties, saying the country is currently witnessing a battle between two ideologies.

He claimed that on one side is an ideology that respects constitutional values and serves the people, while on the other is the Opposition, which, he alleged, is weakening the Constitution and creating an atmosphere of anarchy.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served the people of the country within the constitutional framework for the last 25 years, first as Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, while respecting the basic spirit of the Constitution.

He said PM Modi's political journey was a source of inspiration and contrasted it with what he claimed was the Opposition's attempts to create an atmosphere of anarchy through its statements.

The BJP spokesperson also raised the issue of municipal elections held in Punjab and levelled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Citing a Supreme Court decision, he said a three-member Bench of the apex court had cancelled elections held in 50 municipal wards in Punjab.

Bhatia said the development raised questions about the direction in which a party that had entered politics with the slogan of 'Swaraj', was heading.

He alleged that under the AAP government in Punjab, the election process involved the misuse of government machinery and that Opposition candidates were not even allowed to file their nomination papers.

He said the state government was responsible for the municipal elections held in May 2026. Taking cognisance of complaints and facts that emerged during the election process, the Supreme Court constituted a one-member fact-finding committee headed by a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he said.

According to Bhatia, after examining and investigating the complaints, the committee submitted its findings to the Supreme Court. He said the findings raised serious concerns regarding the functioning of the democratic system.

He alleged that people associated with the AAP had misused government machinery to prevent candidates from Opposition parties from contesting the elections.

Bhatia said that if a candidate was not even given an opportunity to file nomination papers, it directly raised questions about the democratic process.

He also questioned allegations made by Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, that democracy in the country was in danger or being "murdered".

He asked the Opposition to explain the basis of such allegations.

"The Opposition is making allegations regarding the 'end of democracy', but what is the basis of these allegations? When the Supreme Court itself takes cognisance of serious matters related to the election process and takes necessary action, the Opposition should have faith in constitutional institutions," Bhatia said.

"Those who talk about protecting democracy and the Constitution should also take a look at the functioning of their states and their political parties," he added.

He said the Opposition's allegations lacked a solid basis and maintained that strengthening democracy required all political parties to respect the electoral process, constitutional institutions and the rule of law.

He appealed to Opposition parties to present their views on the basis of facts and evidence rather than making allegations.

Bhatia's remarks came amid a broader political confrontation between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties over issues concerning democratic institutions, elections and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The Opposition has repeatedly raised concerns over the electoral process, while the BJP has rejected the allegations and accused Opposition parties of undermining constitutional institutions.

--IANS

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