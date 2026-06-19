Bangladesh’s rising e-waste imports raise health concerns: Report

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Poor oversight of cross‑border trade in hazardous electronic waste has left Bangladesh a net importer of e‑waste, raising alarms about environmental and public‑health risks, a new report has said.

The report from Eco-Business cited a National Board of Revenue (NBR) document showing 40 companies declared imports under HS code 8549 -- the customs code for e‑waste -- multiple times from 2022 to 2025, in apparent breach of the Basel Convention.

Combined imports under that code totalled about $700,000 over the period, while roughly 14,985 tonnes of e‑waste and scrap entered the country between 2022 and 2025, compared with 4,040 tonnes of printed circuit boards and scrap exported.

The report mentioned an NGO Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) warning that the figures are likely understated because of misdeclaration under other HS codes. The textiles and apparel sector accounted for about 27% of the e-waste importers.

Hazardous heavy metals from e-waste can enter the food chain, experts said, blaming poor coordination among regulators as key reasons for violations.

Though the country has rules to control e-waste such as Hazardous Waste (E-waste) Management Rules (2021, enforcement of them is weak. Lack of effective identification systems for screening such cargo allows the entry of such prohibited e-waste.

Md. Ziaul Haque, additional director general of the Department of Environment (DoE), called illegal e-waste trade through declared import channels under specific HS codes “a matter of great concern”.

“We need to further explore and investigate what products are coming in under the label of e-waste,” Haque said, adding that certain items, such as old refrigerators, have been banned due to their environmental hazards.

The report also flagged informal e-waste businesses causing concerns related to illegal financial transactions, including payments to obtain licenses or maintain operations outside regulatory oversight.

Abdullah Zahid Osmani, research associate at TIB, said that around 90 per cent of import consignments pass through customs with only basic checks, while only 10 per cent undergo detailed physical inspection.

--IANS

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