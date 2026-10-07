October 07, 2026 2:42 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh's outgoing envoy, Foreign Secretary Misri discuss bilateral ties

Bangladesh's outgoing envoy, Foreign Secretary Misri discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Bangladesh's outgoing High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, held a farewell meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Wednesday, with both sides reflecting on the gamut of bilateral ties and cooperation under existing institutional mechanisms.

During the meeting, both officials recognised the importance of people-to-people ties and expressed confidence that collective endeavours would result in "meaningful and impact-driven collaboration" in shared interests.

"Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah paid Farewell Call on with Foreign Secretary of India, Amb. Vikram Misri, yesterday at MEA India as Amb. Hamidullah ends his tour-of-duty. They reflected on the gamut of bilateral relations as well as cooperation under existing Bangladesh-India institutional mechanisms," the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi posted on X.

"They recognised the vitality of diverse people-to-people connects; and expressed confidence that collective endeavours would result in meaningful and impact-driven collaboration in shared interests," it added.

Hamidullah assumed the charge as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India in April last year. Prior to joining Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi, he served as Secretary, West, in Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On October 4, Hamidullah said that he tried to steady and advance bilateral ties premised on mutual trust, dignity, and shared benefits during his tenure here in New Delhi.

"During the eighteen months' stint in India as Bangladesh Envoy, tried to quietly steady and advance Bangladesh-India relations premised on mutual trust - dignity - shared benefits, to endure for a long haul, in 'shared interests'. Not walking conventional paths of diplomacy, trying to touch the chords with people," he posted on X.

Hamidullah made the statement after meeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who appreciated the envoy's contribution to India-Bangladesh ties and extended him best wishes for his future endeavours.

India has maintained that it desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh and is ready to discuss all bilateral issues within the existing structured mechanisms.

--IANS

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