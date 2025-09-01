Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Yunus warns nation at risk without February 2026 elections

Dhaka, Sep 1 (IANS) Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, has emphasised that the February 2026 general elections must proceed as scheduled, warning that any attempt to derail or delay the democratic process could pose a serious risk to national stability, according to local media reports.

Yunus reaffirmed the interim government’s commitment to holding the national election in the first half of February 2026.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday evening, Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed Yunus’ remarks during separate meetings with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, and National Citizen Party at his official residence, Jamuna in Dhaka.

“There is no alternative to election. If anyone thinks of any other alternative, that would be disastrous for the nation,” Alam quoted Yunus as saying, Bangladesh’s newspaper The Daily Star reported.

The remarks came amid major differences among the political parties over the timing of the polls and implementation of reforms.

Both Jamaat and NCP called for the implementation of the July Charter before holding the election, and demanded a ban on the activities of another political party, Jatiya Party, accusing it of ties to the Awami League.

BNP, however, insisted that the election must take place within the announced timeframe, leaving no room for delay.

Addressing journalists following the meeting, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that his party was concerned that a certain group was attempting to delay the election and undermine its credibility.

“But there is no chance of that. The election will be held within the announced time. The chief adviser also said the same thing. He (Yunus) called us to assure us about the election, that it will be held on time. There should be no doubt about this.,” the BNP leader stated.

Following the meeting in the afternoon, Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher cast doubts on the interim government's ability to hold a free and fair election, saying it "cannot even control extortion".

“The July Declaration of August 5 was incomplete… Some issues were prioritised, others avoided. The government should have decided clearly on the July Charter before announcing the election roadmap and timeframe,” he said.

Reports suggest that NCP Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib, after the meeting, argued that the February polls be conducted as a constituent assembly election to give the July Charter legal and constitutional recognition.

He also raised concerns about the neutrality of the Election Commission, highlighting a recent clash inside its office regarding constituency delimitation, and condemned the rule that prohibits individuals turning 18 years after October 31 from voting.

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty over the next general elections since the democratically elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

