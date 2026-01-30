Bangladesh: US Embassy in Dhaka issues security alert ahead of Feb elections

Dhaka, Jan 30 (IANS) As Bangladesh prepares for its 13th Parliamentary election and referendum on February 12, the US Embassy in Dhaka issued a security alert on Friday, urging American citizens in the South Asian nation to exercise caution and warning that rallies intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational.

The Embassy highlighted the risk of political violence or extremist attacks during the election period, which could target rallies, polling stations, and religious sites, including churches, temples and mosques.

“Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections and a national referendum simultaneously on February 12, 2026. During the election period, political violence or extremist attacks may occur, potentially targeting rallies, polling stations, and religious sites such as churches, temples, mosques, and other places of religious significance. US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations or rallies intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings,” read an advisory issued by the US Embassy.

“The Government of Bangladesh has announced restrictions on transportation beginning on February 10 for motorcycles and all transportation on February 11 and 12. Accordingly, the US Embassy in Dhaka will have limited onsite services on February 11 and 12. Actions to Take: Avoid large crowds and demonstrations. Always be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local news,” it added.

On Wednesday, local media reported that as campaigning got underway for the Bangladesh elections, escalating violence, including threats and attacks targeting candidates and law enforcement personnel, triggered renewed concerns over the safety and security of the electoral process across the country.

From the outset of the election campaign, incidents involving shootings, stabbings, vandalism and clashes in multiple constituencies have reportedly resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities.

Additionally, in several constituencies, election-related infrastructure, including camps, microphones, offices, vehicles and even CCTV cameras installed at polling stations, have been vandalised or looted.

Amid rising tensions, several candidates have lodged General Diaries (GDs) with police stations seeking protection, citing death threats and fears of conspiracy against them, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Reports suggest that political violence during electioneering has left as many as 24 people injured in clashes between political activists across five districts this week, with most incidents involving workers of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami.

Bangladesh has been witnessing escalating political violence ahead of the February 12 election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with the interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now embroiled in an intense power struggle to win the upcoming election.

