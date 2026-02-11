February 11, 2026 12:09 PM हिंदी

B'desh: Political violence, attacks on journalists spike ahead of Parliamentary polls tomorrow

Dhaka, Feb 11 (IANS) As Bangladesh prepares to vote in its 13th Parliamentary elections on Thursday, incidents of political violence and attacks on journalists have surged across the country, local media reported on Wednesday, citing a Dhaka-based human rights organisation.

In its latest findings, the rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) revealed that at least 47 journalists were subjected to violence in the first 10 days of February, following 16 in January, and 11 in December 2025, raising serious concerns about the growing attacks on journalists covering election-related news.

Citing a February 7 incident, the rights body highlighted that 21 journalists of the online news portal Bangladesh Times were taken from their workplaces to a military camp and held for nearly two hours, describing it as a major obstacle to free press, Bangladesh’s leading daily, Dhaka Tribune, reported.

ASK recorded 58 incidents of political violence across Bangladesh between February 1 and 10, leaving at least 2 people dead and 489 injured. The rights body noted that 49 violent incidents in the last 10 days of January resulted in 4 deaths and 414 injuries, indicating a sharp rise in violence in February.

Between January 1 and 10 this year, the rights body reported 8 incidents of political violence resulting in five deaths and 26 injuries, while 18 incidents between January 11 and 20 left 2 dead and 176 injured.

ASK warned that increasing violence and intimidation of journalists poses a serious threat to a fair election.

The rights body urged relevant parties to uphold the rule of law and protect the constitutional rights to life and personal liberty of every citizen in Bangladesh. It also called for an environment ensuring that voters can cast their votes freely and safely in the upcoming election.

Last week, ASK documented a surge in political violence in January, with 75 incidents causing 616 injuries and 11 deaths. This marked a sharp rise compared to 18 incidents in December 2025, which left 268 people injured and four dead.

The findings indicated that clashes intensified following the announcement of the election schedule and the start of campaigning on January 22.

Bangladesh has witnessed a rise in attacks on media freedom and a deteriorating law and order situation since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power in August 2024.

--IANS

