Bangladesh: Political parties currently ill-equipped to restore public trust

Bangladesh: Political parties currently ill-equipped to restore public trust

Dhaka, Feb 10 (IANS) Bangladesh’s political parties, crippled by legacies of corruption, dynastic leadership, or tainted reputations, are currently ill-equipped to restore public trust on their own, while politicised state institutions lack the level of integrity or independence necessary to serve as the backbone of a restored democracy. Amid these limitations, civil society remains a space where Bangladeshis continue to organise, reflect, and mobilise around values rather than power, a report said on Tuesday.

“One of the foremost roles of civil society in this environment is to rebuild the public’s trust in political processes. After the repeated manipulation of electoral systems, many Bangladeshis have developed a deep skepticism toward official declarations of neutrality. Civic groups can help restore public confidence by promoting transparency at every stage of the electoral cycle,” a report in Eurasia Review detailed.

“This includes establishing citizen led monitoring networks, educating voters about their rights and the mechanics of the election, organizing impartial forums for candidate engagement, and combating the spread of misinformation. The credibility of the 2026 election—and the broader democratic future of the country—depends heavily on whether voters believe the process is fair. Civil society, with its reputation for independence, is uniquely positioned to reinforce that belief,” it added.

According to the report, rebuilding trust goes beyond mere procedural oversight, requiring a confrontation with the deeper cultural issues that have long weakened political life.

“For decades, Bangladeshi politics has been shaped by dynastic families, patronage networks, and personality driven factions that prioritise loyalty over merit and entitlement over service. The public has grown increasingly disillusioned with such patterns. As new alignments and surrogate parties emerge in the vacuum left by the former ruling party’s downfall, civil society must guide the country toward a more principled democratic ethic,” it mentioned.

“This involves actively encouraging the electorate to support honest, competent, and community-oriented candidates, rather than those backed by entrenched patronage networks or tainted party histories. Civil society organisations can nurture a political culture based on meritocracy by spotlighting candidates who demonstrate integrity, professional credibility, and a commitment to public service,” it further stated.

The report emphasised that through debates, policy forums, academic analyses, and transparent evaluations, civic groups can shift political discourse from personality-driven politics toward substantive issues. The February 12 election offers an opportunity to reset expectations, encouraging communities to value ethical leadership over family legacy and public accountability over partisan loyalty.

“Another critical role for civil society is its capacity to maintain peace and social stability during a volatile transition. Bangladesh’s political history is marked by cycles of confrontational street politics, retribution, and periods of escalating violence,” it stressed.

“With older political groups instructing supporters to vote strategically, and new actors attempting to consolidate control, tensions can easily flare. Civil society groups—including religious leaders, women’s networks, student unions, human rights organisations, local elders, and cultural institutions—can serve as mediators in communities where competition or misunderstanding threatens to spill into conflict,” it noted.

