Bangladesh measles outbreak claims three more lives, death toll rises to 680

Dhaka, June 21 (IANS) Three more children died with measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh in 24 hours until 8 a.m. on Sunday, raising the country's confirmed and suspected measles-related fatalities to 680.

The latest fatalities were classified as suspected measles deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. With the latest fatalities, the number of suspected measles deaths in Bangladesh has reached 587, while the number of laboratory-confirmed measles fatalities remains unchanged at 93, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

As many as 1,001 new suspected measles cases were recorded in Bangladesh during the 24-hour period, raising the total number of suspected cases in the country to 92,790. Meanwhile, 62 new confirmed measles cases were reported, taking the cumulative number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 11,011.

Since March 15, 76,859 patients with suspected measles have been admitted to hospitals in Bangladesh. Among those, 72,849 patients have recovered, according to DGHS data.

Reports suggest that as the number of measles and suspected measles cases in Bangladesh crossed the one lakh mark, infections continued to rise despite a vaccination drive a month ago covering 1.84 crore children.

Health experts cited the possible gaps in vaccination coverage in certain areas, along with weak infection control and prevention measures, as contributing factors. They warned that the onset of dengue season could further endanger children already infected with measles, increasing the risk of severe complications, Bangladesh's The Daily Star reported.

Public health expert Mushtuq Husain said that measles cases are failing to decline for two main reasons: vaccination coverage not reaching the 95 per cent threshold in all areas and inadequate adherence to infection prevention and control measures in hospitals and communities.

On Monday, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for disrupting the country's vaccination programme while pursuing a new vaccine procurement system.

She further alleged that the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government’s incompetence and negligence have resulted in the disease spreading into an epidemic.

"Out of ill intentions and personal interests, the illegitimate interim government disrupted the vaccination program while attempting to introduce a new system for vaccine procurement. And due to the incompetence and negligence of the current government, this disease has spread into an epidemic,” read a statement issued by Hasina, which was posted on the Awami League's X handle.

"At present, nearly hundreds of thousands of children in 61 districts of the country are affected by this disease. According to official figures, more than six hundred children have died, although the actual number is much higher. The line of deaths is getting longer every day. This is not an accident; this is an administrative crime," the former PM added.

--IANS

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