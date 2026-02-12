Bangladesh elections: BNP promises strong ties with neighbouring countries if voted to power

Dhaka, Feb 12 (IANS) As voting during the 13th Parliamentary elections continues in Bangladesh on Thursday, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) spokesperson Mahdi Amin stressed the importance of maintaining strong relations with all countries, including those in the neighbourhood.

Commenting on how he perceives the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fostering a strong and vibrant Indo-Bangladesh relationship, Amin told IANS, "For Bangladesh, it's very important to maintain as good relations as possible with every country, including the neighbourhood. We want people-to-people connectivity, enhance ties in trade, business, economy, culture, education, healthcare and many other aspects, but also build upon reciprocal relations which puts the essence of justice, fairness and equality at its core."

Addressing a question on whether country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be an issue in dealing with the bilateral relationship with India, the BNP leader said, "It will be decided by the people of Bangladesh. Once the BNP forms a government, we'll do what the people want. Depending on that, we'll take the next course of action and our bilateral relations will be based upon the sentiment of the public."

When asked about BNP’s priority if it wins the election, Amin emphasised that improving the law and order situation of Bangladesh would be paramount.

“We want to build a country where every citizen will be safeguarded and protected. The law enforcement agencies operate with accountability and transparency, and the true essence of the rule of law, human rights, and freedom of expression thrive,” he stated.

Responding to a question on how the BNP government would safeguard minority Hindus if voted to power, Amin said that the party’s ideological foundation is rooted in equal protection of all citizens regardless of religion.

“The political ideology of BNP is Bangladeshi nationalism, which means we treat every individual, irrespective of faith, religion, politics, belief, as the same. So it's in the policy of BNP legacy, where we make every effort to ensure that every individual, irrespective of religion, is fully protected,” the BNP leader told IANS.

Speaking about the path towards a better Bangladesh, Amin said, "Bangladesh can become beautiful once we have a government that has its mandate from the people. Once we have a government that truly wants to change the face of the country, it truly commits to changing the fate of the people. A lot of that has to go with good governance, where the government is elected and maintains accountability to serve the people"

Bangladesh’s high-stakes parliamentary elections are unfolding amid escalating political conflict and violence, with several parties raising concerns over the fairness of the polls.

--IANS

