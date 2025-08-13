August 13, 2025 10:37 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Eight trains stranded after students hold protest in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Eight trains stranded after students hold protest in Dhaka (File image)

Dhaka, Aug 13 (IANS) Eight trains, including one carrying oil, were stranded after the students blocked railway tracks on the Dhaka-northern districts' route on Wednesday to demand the approval and full enforcement of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the permanent campus of Rabindra University.

Students began the protest at Ullapara Railway Station in Sirajganj at 9 am (local time). Eight trains, including one carrying oil, were stuck on both sides of the blockade. A previous protest and a highway blockade was held on Sunday at Hatikumrul Golchattar, demanding swift approval of the DPP for the permanent campus, Bangladesh's leading daily, Dhaka Tribune reported.

At the time, the protesters had given 48 hours to the government to respond. However, they received no feedback from the government, resulting in the railway blockade at Ullapara Station on Wednesday.

Protesting students expressed regret that campus of the public university has not been built even after eight years. They further stated that students, academic faculty and staff have been facing severe difficulties in conducting academic activities. They threatened that they would not leave the campus until the construction of the campus is not fully implemented.

Bangladesh's Western Railway General Manager Farid Ahmed said that rail communication between Dhaka and the western region remained disrupted due to the blockade. The trains that remained stranded included Silk City, Chilahati, Rangpur, Ekota, Dhumketu, one oil-carrying carriage at Chatmohor, Kurigram and Chitra Express. He stated that the situation had not reached a level of schedule disruption.

Earlier on Monday, students had blocked the Dhaka–Pabna highway to hold a freshman welcoming ceremony, as part of the protests to demand DPP approval. The ceremony was scheduled to be held at the temporary campus auditorium. However, limited seating led to students welcoming new students on the highway in protest.

The DPP for the permanent campus of Rabindra University has not been approved even nine years following its establishment. Students have consistently protested over the delay in approving the proposal of construction of university campus, according to the report.

Earlier, students blocked highways during consecutive protest activities from January 19-30, after which the government had given them assurances, which resulted in temporary suspension of protests. Since the DPP did not get approval so far, students resumed protests through boycott of the event during the observance of Rabindra University Day on July 26.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Tragedy struck, but PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana gave us a way forward: Beneficiary

'Tragedy struck, but PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana gave us a way forward'

GM Karthikeyan Murali upsets Vidit Gujrathi, Vincent Keymer edges closer to maiden crown in Chennai Grandmasters 2025 in Chennai on Wednesday. Picture Credit: MGD1

Chennai Grandmasters chess: Karthikeyan upsets Vidit, Keymer edges closer to maiden crown

Brendan Fraser-starrer ‘Rental Family’ to serve as BFI London Film Festival Gala presentation

Brendan Fraser-starrer ‘Rental Family’ to serve as BFI London Film Festival Gala presentation

ICICI Bank reduces minimum average balance for new savings accounts

ICICI Bank reduces minimum average balance for new savings accounts after backlash

Shekhar Kapur says he needs a lifetime to talk about Sridevi

Shekhar Kapur says he needs a lifetime to talk about Sridevi

Haryana boys and girls sweep team titles in the 4th Sub Junior (U-15) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Photo credit: BFI

Haryana boys and girls sweep team titles in Sub-jr National Boxing Championships

Muslim women in Ayodhya stitch thousands of Tricolours; thank PM Modi, CM Yogi for empowerment

Muslim women in Ayodhya stitch thousands of Tricolours; thank PM Modi, CM Yogi for empowerment

Afghans who sought refuge in Pakistan face uncertain future: Report

Afghans who sought refuge in Pakistan face uncertain future: Report

HG Infra’s Q1 profit falls 39 pc to Rs 99.2 crore

HG Infra’s Q1 profit falls 39 pc to Rs 99.2 crore

US move on granting Pakistan access to resources in Balochistan 'strategic blunder': Baloch activist (File image)

US move on granting Pakistan access to resources in Balochistan 'strategic blunder': Baloch activist