Bangladesh: BNP warns of efforts to erase 1971 Liberation War memories

Dhaka, Nov 10 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday alleged that efforts are underway to erase the memory of the country's 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan, local media reported.

Addressing a meeting organised at the Thakurgaon District Freedom Fighters Complex, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also took an indirect dig at radical Islamist party Jamaat–e–Islami.

“Those who had collaborated with the Pakistani army to kill freedom fighters and committing atrocities against women are now attempting to swallow the country,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Fakhrul as saying.

“There is a growing attempt to promote a notion that the freedom fighters of 1971 made no contribution to the Liberation War or the nation, and that only those active in 2024 deserve credit for everything,” he added.

Recalling the Liberation War, the BNP leader further said, “Thousands of my brothers were martyred in 1971, countless people had to leave their homes and seek refuge in India and our mothers and sisters were subjected to atrocities and killings. Can we forget that?”

Furthermore, alleging a broader conspiracy to sabotage the February 2026 election, Fakhrul urged the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to announce the election schedule promptly and ensure the formation of an elected government.

"I want to make one thing clear, today there is a conspiracy to sabotage the election, to postpone the election. Postponing the election means our destruction, the destruction of this country. We want the interim government to quickly announce the election schedule without delay, and to establish an elected government," he stated.

Last week, the BNP leader accused the interim government of deliberately creating obstacles in implementing the July National Charter and delaying the national election.

“It is unfortunate that the interim government, which we fully supported, is now itself creating a situation so that the election may be disrupted,” Fakhrul said.

He alleged that certain political parties advocating a referendum before the election are also conspiring to derail the polls.

Amid growing political conflict, the BNP proposes holding the referendum alongside the national elections in February 2026, while Jamaat argues that it should be held earlier.

“If there is a referendum, it must be held on the same day as the election, and that election must take place in February 2026. Otherwise, the people of Bangladesh will not accept anything else," Fakhrul asserted.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

