Bangladesh Awami League slams brutal attack on family member of party activist

Dhaka, June 18 (IANS) Political violence continues to mount across Bangladesh with the Awami League on Thursday expressing grave concern over an alleged brutal attack on a family member of a party activist in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district.

According to the Awami League, the younger brother of SM Rafiq — Senior Vice President of the party's youth wing Jubo League in Kumarkhali Upazila — was assaulted while visiting the municipal office to obtain a civic certificate. He was later rushed to Kushtia General Hospital for treatment.

“This is not an isolated incident. On May 1, 2025, S M Rafiq himself became the centre of a nationally discussed incident after being taken from the Shahid Golam Kibria Bridge area. The event generated widespread media coverage and public debate across the country. Yet today, more than a year later, another member of the same family has become the victim of violence,” the party stated.

The Awami League said that such recurring incidents reflect a growing culture of “political intimidation, mob violence, and fear” across Bangladesh.

Citing critics, the Awami League alleged that these attacks have become increasingly common under the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) government, raising serious concerns about public safety and democratic rights.

The party questioned how many times one’s family must suffer before this cycle of violence comes to an end.

Expressing grave concern over the persistent crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists, former Bangladesh Minister and party leader Mohammad Ali Arafat alleged that over 100 former lawmakers, ministers, and central leaders of the party have remained behind bars over the past two years without facing trial.

Taking to his social media platform X, Arafat said, “More than 100 former Awami League MPs, ministers, and central leaders have been detained in prison for the past two years without trial. It is being claimed that they committed numerous wrongdoings. If that is truly the case, then why is there a need to keep them detained through false cases?’

"If Awami League MPs, ministers, and central leaders have actually committed crimes, then they can be prosecuted for those specific crimes, can they not? There should be no need to file false cases against them,” he added.

Questioning whether the allegations against Awami League leaders were "politically motivated" and part of a "smear campaign," Arafat further asked why the Bangladeshi authorities would otherwise need to rely on what he described as "fabricated and false" cases to keep them behind bars.

--IANS

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