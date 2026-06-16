June 16, 2026 11:20 AM हिंदी

Bangladesh Awami League seeks scrapping of ‘false’ cases against party leaders, activists

Bangladesh Awami League seeks scrapping of ‘false’ cases against party leaders, activists

Dhaka, June 16 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League strongly condemned the persistent crackdown on its leaders and activists by the authorities, while calling for the immediate withdrawal of all “politically motivated and false cases” against them.

The party also demanded the unconditional release of all political prisoners detained for political reasons and an end to the “ongoing mass arrests, harassment cases, and unlawful detentions."

According to the Awami League, the strong public response to its recent programme demanding the withdrawal of "false and baseless" cases and the unconditional release of political prisoners underscored growing support for its cause.

The party also lauded its leaders, activists, and supporters for participating despite what it described as the absence of security for life and property in Bangladesh.

"The people of the country have witnessed how Awami League leaders and activists have been subjected to severe repression. Their rights have been taken away. The party has been banned unlawfully. Yet, despite all these measures, the authoritarian ruling group has failed to suppress the Awami League,” it stated.

Highlighting what it described as “unprecedented repression” against its leaders and activists, the Awami League alleged that the ruling Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government has failed to ensure public safety.

Slamming the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, it said that following the legacy of “murderous fascist Yunus,” a reign of terror has spread across the country under the current administration as well.

The party claimed that more than 600 murders had occurred during the BNP government’s first 100 days in office. It warned that the country has become like “a moving vehicle without brakes, and due to the absence of capable leadership at the wheel, the people face risks in every aspect of life.”

“Anyone who speaks out on behalf of public demands is met with lawsuits and attacks. Because the Awami League remains vocal in defending the rights of the people, its leaders and activists are allegedly being subjected to indiscriminate mass arrests, prolonged detention without trial, and the deprivation of fundamental civil rights. We strongly condemn and protest these actions,” the Awami League stated.

“Using state institutions and the judiciary to impose extreme oppression, injustice, and persecution on people is contrary to the principles of a humane state system,” it noted.

--IANS

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