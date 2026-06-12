Bangladesh: Awami League raises alarm over political violence after party activist's killing in Jashore

Dhaka, June 12 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League strongly condemned the killing of a party activist in Jashore district, warning that the incident underscored persistent concerns over political violence, impunity, and the protection of fundamental human rights in the country.

According to local media reports, a 40-year-old local Jubo League leader—the youth wing of the Awami League—Jewel Ahmed Rana died after being severely injured during an attack in Chaugachha upazila in Jashore on Thursday morning. His family has accused local Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists of being involved in the assault.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, the Awami League said, “Regardless of political affiliation, the right to life is a fundamental human right protected under both Bangladesh’s Constitution and international human rights law. The brutal nature of the attack, as described by witnesses and relatives, underscores the urgent need for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.”

“Human rights principles require that allegations of politically motivated violence be investigated without bias and that all suspects be afforded due process under the law. At the same time, victims and their families are entitled to justice, truth, and effective remedies,” it added.

The Awami League said that the incident has also drawn attention to broader concerns about retaliatory violence following political transitions in the country.

They cited human rights defenders who have repeatedly warned that cycles of revenge, intimidation, and politically motivated attacks undermine the rule of law and contribute to a climate of fear within communities.

Drawing attention to claims by the victim’s family regarding the incident, the Awami League said that the family alleged that Jewel Rana was denied help while critically injured and that his wife was assaulted as she attempted to shield him.

It noted that “these allegations have not been independently verified, but if substantiated, they would represent grave violations of human dignity and basic humanitarian standards.”

The Awami League stressed that the case underscored the importance of ensuring equal protection under the law for all citizens, irrespective of their political beliefs or affiliations.

“As Bangladesh continues to navigate political tensions, this case serves as a reminder that justice, accountability, and respect for human rights remain essential to preventing further violence and protecting democratic values. The protection of life, security, and political freedoms must apply equally to every citizen, regardless of party affiliation,” the Awami League stated.

--IANS

scor/rs