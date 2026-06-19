Bangladesh: Awami League condemns arrest of former lawmaker despite High Court bail

Dhaka, June 19 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League expressed grave concern over the arrest of former lawmaker and party leader Laila Parveen Sejuti after reportedly securing bail from the High Court, stating that the development has sparked renewed debate over the state of the rule of law in the country.

The statement came after former Member of Parliament Sejuti was shown to be arrested in a murder case filed with Satkhira Sadar Police Station, despite having obtained bail from the High Court in three separate cases.

The order was passed on June 14 by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Bilash Mondal following an application by the investigating officer. Sejuti was earlier arrested from her residence in Satkhira town on May 20, 2025, and was later implicated in multiple criminal cases before being sent to prison, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Citing critics, the Awami League said that showing Sejuti arrested despite receiving judicial relief raises serious questions about the independence and effectiveness of the country’s legal system.

“The incident has also intensified political tensions, with opponents alleging that the case was driven by political motives. They point to the filing of a case against dozens of individuals, including Sejuti, as evidence of what they describe as the selective use of legal processes against political rivals,” the party stated.

The Awami League also referred to concerns raised by observers who warned that the implications of the case extend beyond a single political figure.

“Concerns have been raised that if court-granted protections can be undermined, ordinary citizens may also face uncertainty regarding their legal rights and access to justice. The case has therefore become a focal point in broader discussions about democratic governance, political accountability, and the protection of civil liberties in Bangladesh,” the party noted.

As political divisions deepen, the Awami League said that the “controversy surrounding Sejuti’s arrest is likely to remain a significant issue in national debate, with calls for greater transparency and adherence to due process.”

Expressing grave concern over the persistent crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists, former Bangladesh Minister and party leader Mohammad Ali Arafat alleged that over 100 former lawmakers, ministers, and central leaders of the party have remained behind bars over the past two years without facing trial.

Taking to his social media platform X, Arafat said, “More than 100 former Awami League MPs, ministers, and central leaders have been detained in prison for the past two years without trial. It is being claimed that they committed numerous wrongdoings. If that is truly the case, then why is there a need to keep them detained through false cases?’

"If Awami League MPs, ministers, and central leaders have actually committed crimes, then they can be prosecuted for those specific crimes, can they not? There should be no need to file false cases against them,” he added.

--IANS

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