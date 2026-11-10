Balochistan medical students protest 'unjustified' viva failures, demand accountability

Quetta, Nov 10 (IANS) Students at Makran Medical College in Balochistan's Turbat staged protests over alleged irregularities in viva examinations, alleging that the unjustified failures had resulted in the loss of an academic year and taken a serious toll on their mental well-being, local media reported.

The protest entered its third consecutive day on Monday, with students demanding a transparent and impartial examination system and an end to what they described as unjustified failures. They said repeated demonstrations and class boycotts had failed to bring about a permanent resolution.

"It is unfortunate that every year we hold protests, boycott classes and take other peaceful protest measures for our legitimate demands, yet no lasting solution to students' basic problems has been found," The Balochistan Post quoted the students as saying.

They called on the college authorities and relevant officials to address their grievances and ensure that their academic future was not jeopardised.

"We call on the college administration and the relevant authorities to take students' problems seriously and provide an immediate, practical and lasting solution, so that students do not lose any more valuable time or jeopardise their future," the protesters said.

Expressing concern over the academic future of students at Makran Medical College, the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) questioned the Pakistani authorities' continued inaction over allegations of unfair evaluation in viva-based annual examinations.

"Students' futures at stake -- when will the authorities take notice? The voices raised by students at Makran Medical College, Turbat, are not merely a protest but a serious appeal to protect their academic future, rights, and justice. Every year, issues concerning the examination system, particularly Viva-based Annual Examinations, have come to light...," BSAC posted on X.

The latest protest comes amid wider concerns over the safety and security of educational institutions in Balochistan.

Last month, at least three female students were injured after masked gunmen opened fire inside the Girls Degree College in Balochistan's Nushki district, local media reported, citing the college administration.

According to the college administration, three armed men stormed the college premises on Tuesday, damaged surveillance cameras and vandalised the principal's office before firing at the students.

The injured were shifted to Mir Gul Khan Naseer Teaching Hospital in Nushki for treatment, with one of them reported to be in critical condition, The Balochistan Post reported.

The victims were identified as Mehmoona and Maryam, both from Qaziabad, and Rukhsana from Killi Mengal region in Balochistan.

The attack drew widespread condemnation from rights groups and student organisations, which raised concerns over the safety of students and the deteriorating security situation in educational institutions across Balochistan.

--IANS

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