Balochistan budget draws public anger as economic woes and service gaps persist

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The Balochistan government's newly announced budget for fiscal year 2026-27 has triggered widespread disappointment among government employees and ordinary citizens, many of whom believe the financial plan offers little relief to people struggling with rising costs, unemployment and inadequate public services, a report has said.

Discontent surfaced prominently during the provincial budget session when members of the Balochistan Employees’ Grand Alliance staged protests against the government's decision to increase salaries by only seven per cent.

The demonstrations intensified in Quetta as protesters clashed with police while attempting to march towards the provincial assembly, according to the Dawn report.

Several alliance leaders were arrested following the clashes, prompting the employees' body to announce a shutdown of government offices, educational institutions and other public-sector departments across the province.

Beyond government employees, many residents expressed frustration over what they described as a lack of meaningful relief measures in the budget. Labourers, rickshaw drivers and members of the salaried class complained that the budget failed to address their economic concerns amid increasing financial pressures.

Official documents show that the province expects total receipts of Rs 1.1 trillion, including substantial federal transfers.

Despite being Pakistan's largest province by area and possessing abundant natural resources, Balochistan remains among the country's least developed regions.

Poverty, weak infrastructure and limited access to essential services continue to affect large sections of the population, the report said.

The province has also faced a long-running insurgency, which has significantly influenced budget priorities.

Economic opportunities remain scarce in the province, where industrial activity is limited and the private sector remains underdeveloped.

The lack of employment opportunities has left many educated young people dependent on government jobs, the report stated.

Both education and health services continue to face serious challenges across the province, including in Quetta. Educational institutions have repeatedly experienced financial difficulties, with reports of university teachers facing delays in salary payments.

Analysts said that while the budget projects fiscal stability on paper, it may struggle to address the underlying issues of unemployment, poverty, weak public services and economic stagnation that continue to affect Balochistan's residents.

--IANS

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