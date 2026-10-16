Balochistan: BRG claims killing six Pakistani personnel, wounding several others in Sibi

Quetta, Oct 16 (IANS) The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) on Friday claimed responsibility for the killing of six Pakistani military personnel during a highway blockade in Balochistan’s Sibi district, local media reported.

A police station was blown up in a separate attack in Chagai district.

In a statement, BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said its fighters blocked the main highway in Sibi’s Mithri area on Thursday and searched vehicles that passed through the area.

According to the BRG, Pakistani forces tried to advance during the highway blockade, leading to a prolonged clash in which six personnel were killed on the spot and several others wounded, The Balochistan Post reported.

The spokesperson said that the fighters subsequently took control of a nearby police post after its personnel fled, seized equipment and motorcycles, and set the facility ablaze.

Reiterating the group’s commitment to its armed struggle, he said, “Our operations of this kind will continue until Balochistan achieves complete independence.”

Meanwhile, in Balochistan’s Chagai district, armed men seized the Yakmach police station early Thursday and blew up the building using explosives.

Police officials said the attackers took control of the station, planted a large quantity of explosives and detonated them, completely destroying the structure. No casualties were reported.

The attackers also opened fire on several security cameras in Yakmach Bazaar, destroying them. However, no group had claimed responsibility for the attacks in Yakmach.

The latest attack comes against the backdrop of a spate of incidents in Yakmach and nearby areas. On October 5, armed fighters blocked the Quetta–Taftan highway before setting ablaze a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office, with the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) later claiming responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this week, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for 16 attacks across different regions in Balochistan over the last six days targeting Pakistani forces, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of personnel and injuries to several others.

In a statement on Monday, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch claimed that the group conducted multiple operations from October 7 to 12, targeting military convoys, involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and sniper attacks, blocking highways, and attacking men it accused of working for Pakistan's military.

--IANS

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