Baloch armed group claims killing five Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 9 (IANS) The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for killing five Pakistani security personnel and injuring several others in a drone attack and an ambush on a military convoy in Balochistan's Kachhi district, local media reported.

In a statement, the BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said that the group's drone unit 'Aamir Aero Guardians' attacked a joint Pakistani military and police camp in the Bagh area of Kachhi district on Sunday, killing one security personnel and leaving another seriously injured.

The spokesperson claimed that approximately two hours later, the BRG launched an ambush on a military convoy in the Bolan area of Kachhi with rockets and other heavy weapons. He added that the attack killed four personnel and injured several others, while military vehicles sustained severe damage, The Balochistan Post reported.

The BRG announced the establishment of its drone warfare unit, Aamir Aero Guardians, on October 30, claiming that it carried out a strike on a Pakistani military installation in Kachhi district, causing casualties and material losses.

These latest attacks come amid a series of drone strikes targeting Pakistani security forces in recent days, with both the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and BRG claiming operations carried out by their respective dedicated drone units.

On Saturday, the BLA claimed that it had executed seven men accused of working for Pakistani forces, including one allegedly linked to the killing of Baloch academician Ghamkhwar Hayat.

According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the seven men were arrested during operations across different parts of Balochistan and subsequently handed death sentences by what he described as a "Baloch National Court" for alleged espionage, providing military assistance, and "national treason".

The BLA maintained that the interrogations had been "thorough and transparent", adding that the executions were carried out in October.

Last week, the BLA claimed responsibility for killing more than seven Pakistani personnel and injuring several others in three operations carried out by its aerial and drone warfare unit, "QAHR", in Balochistan's Surab, Kharan and Kalat districts, local media reported.

In his statement, the BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the unit launched nine consecutive drone strikes against a military camp at Tarki Dam in Surab on October 26, hitting supply facilities and guard posts and causing casualties and material losses.

The BLA announced the launch of its aerial wing, "QAHR" (Qazi Aero Hive Rangers), earlier this year during the second phase of its "Operation Herof", claiming to have targeted Pakistani forces in several locations, including Gwadar Port.

--IANS

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