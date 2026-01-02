January 02, 2026 11:56 AM हिंदी

Baloch human rights defender writes to EAM Jaishankar, flags Pakistan’s rights violations in Balochistan

Baloch human rights defender writes to EAM Jaishankar, flags Pakistan’s rights violations in Balochistan

Quetta, Jan 2 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch, has written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S.Jaishankar underscoring Pakistan's occupation, state-sponsored terrorism, and grave human rights atrocities faced by the people of Balochistan over the past seventy-nine years.

In a New Year message addressed to EAM Jaishankar, the human rights activist commended what he described as the bold and resolute actions taken by the Indian Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in 2025 through Operation Sindoor, which dismantled Pakistan-backed terrorism hubs following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year. Mir described these measures as a demonstration of India’s exemplary courage and a steadfast commitment to regional security and justice.

“On behalf of the six crore patriotic citizens of the Republic of Balochistan, we extend our deepest and most sincere congratulations for the New Year 2026 to the one hundred and forty crore people of Bharat, both Houses of Parliament, the media, civil society, and all esteemed individuals. This auspicious occasion provides an opportunity to reflect upon and celebrate the profound historical, cultural, commercial, economic, diplomatic, defence, and multifaceted ties that have bound Bharat and Balochistan for centuries,” the letter detailed.

“These enduring relations are exemplified by sacred sites such as the Hinglaj Mata Temple (Nani Mandir), which stands as a timeless symbol of our shared heritage and spiritual connections,” it added.

Mir reaffirmed unwavering support for India and its government in fostering “friendship, trust, and mutual interests encompassing peace, prosperity, development, trade, defence, security, future energy challenges, and the mitigation of concealed threats.”

He asserted that the people of Balochistan view the escalating strategic alliance between Pakistan and China as profoundly dangerous, warning that China, in collaboration with Pakistan, has advanced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to its final phases.

“Should the capabilities of Balochistan's defence and freedom forces not be further bolstered, and if they continue to be overlooked as per longstanding patterns, it is conceivable that China could deploy its military forces in Balochistan within a few months. The presence of Chinese boots on Balochistani soil without the will of the 60 million Baloch people would pose an unimaginable threat and challenge to the futures of both Bharat and Balochistan,” the human rights activist noted.

--IANS

scor/rs

LATEST NEWS

Saira Banu’s New Year wish: May it bring a lot of joy, good health and happiness

Saira Banu’s New Year wish: May it bring a lot of joy, good health and happiness

FAIFA urges government to roll back steep tax hike on tobacco products

FAIFA urges government to roll back steep tax hike on tobacco products

Mita Vashisht recalls 2025 joys alongside Roop Kumar Rathod, greets New Year with hope

Mita Vashisht recalls 2025 joys alongside Roop Kumar Rathod, greets New Year with hope

Director K J Surendar's 'Maayabimbum - A 2005 love story' to hit screens on January 23 (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Director K J Surendar's 'Maayabimbum - A 2005 love story' to hit screens on January 23

Venus Williams receives 2026 Australian Open wild card

Venus Williams receives 2026 Australian Open wild card

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 55 in Dec, industry wraps up 2025 in ‘good shape’

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 55 in Dec, industry wraps up 2025 in ‘good shape’

‘Stranger Things’ actress Cara Buono rolls into the New Year with her ‘bestie’ Vecna

‘Stranger Things’ actress Cara Buono rolls into the New Year with her ‘bestie’ Vecna

Adani Group not just building a conglomerate but fulfilling national promise: Group CFO

Adani Group not just building a conglomerate but fulfilling national promise: Group CFO

Over 75 per cent of filming for Samyuktha-starrer 'The Black Gold' completed: Sources (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Over 75 per cent of filming for Samyuktha-starrer 'The Black Gold' completed: Sources

Inclusive Technology Business Incubators strengthening innovation ecosystem in universities: Minister

Inclusive Technology Business Incubators strengthening innovation ecosystem in universities: Minister