November 06, 2026 1:13 PM हिंदी

Baloch activist urges UN to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights violations in Balochistan

Baloch activist urges UN to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights violations in Balochistan

Geneva, Nov 6 (IANS) Baloch National Movement (BNM) Chairman Naseem Baloch raised grave concerns over systematic repression and human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan, during his meeting with members of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva urging the Committee to hold Pakistan accountable for failing to meet its international obligations.

Naseem also called on the UN to establish a dedicated mechanism to investigate and monitor human rights violations in the region.

He also sought a formal platform for the Baloch people to present their concerns directly before the international body.

“Describing enforced disappearances and collective punishment in detail, he said thousands of Baloch families have lived through this ordeal, and its effects reach far beyond the direct victims. Families lose their breadwinners, children lose their chance at an education, and entire households are pushed into poverty. He also raised concern over the imprisonment of Baloch human rights defenders, including Dr Mahrang Baloch and other leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC),” the BNM stated.

He also cited the 10-year prison sentences handed down to human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, by a Pakistani court, as evidence of a severe crackdown on those who speak out for the rights of the people in Balochistan.

Citing Article 1 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), Naseem told the Committee that all people have the right to self-determination and may, for their own ends, freely dispose of their natural wealth and resources.

He also referred to other provisions in the covenant, which protect the rights to an adequate standard of living, health and education.

Challenging Pakistan’s claim of compliance with its international obligations, Naseem asked: “How can Pakistan claim compliance while these rights are being denied in Balochistan?” He told Committee members: “We are not asking for sympathy. We are demanding justice, accountability and our fundamental rights.”

Naseem also attended the Committee’s formal review session, where a Pakistani delegation of about 12 representatives appeared to respond to questions on the country’s implementation of the Covenant.

During the session, Julieta Rossi repeatedly asked about the worsening situation in Balochistan, while Michael Windfuhr also raised issues concerning the region.

Their interventions brought the situation in Balochistan into the Committee's formal scrutiny of Pakistan's compliance with the Covenant.

At the end of the session, the BNM chairperson submitted dossiers to the Committee Chair and members L. E. Perez and Fiorio Vaesken, documenting human rights violations in Balochistan and their implications under the Covenant.

--IANS

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