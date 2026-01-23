Balika Vadhu’s Neha Marda talks about losing all confidence post pregnancy

Mumbai Jan 23 (IANS) Popular television actress Neha Marda recently had opened up on how body odour post pregnancy had shattered her confidence.

The actress who recently turned an entrepreneur, appeared on Sony Entertainment Television’s Shark Tank India, where she pitched her personal care brand and opened up about the deeply personal reason behind starting the venture.

During her pitch, Neha candidly shared her post-pregnancy experience, revealing how a sudden change in body odor affected her confidence. “Post my pregnancy, I started feeling a little discomfort with my body odor. Being an actor, my confidence was shaken that day. Nothing actually worked to solve it,” she said on the show.

“What began as a personal problem soon turned into a business idea”, said Neha.

Despite Neha’s popularity in the Hindi GEC space, the Sharks did not shy away from questioning the brand’s early visibility and momentum. One of the key points raised was Neha’s celebrity status, with the panel asking whether her popularity as a television star played a major role in accelerating the brand’s marketing and sales.

Talking about Neha Marda, the actress was a popular television actress before she took a sabbatical from work post embracing motherhood. The actress was seen in the titular role in the show Doli Armaanon Ki. She was also loved for her character portrayal as Gehna in the superhit show Balika Vadhu.

