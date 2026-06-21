June 21, 2026 7:22 PM हिंदी

From Sri Lanka, Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri calls yoga a bridge for humanity

From Sri Lanka, Bageshwar Dham seer calls yoga a bridge for humanity

Colombo, June 21 (IANS) On the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day, Bageshwar Dham Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri extended warm greetings to the people of India and the world from Sri Lankan soil.

Currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, the prominent spiritual leader delivered a message emphasising yoga as a unifying force for humanity.

Speaking at an event attended by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, Sri Lankan government officials and local citizens, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri described yoga in simple yet profound terms.

“Yoga is a matter of connection in life. It is not just an exercise or a physical state, but a supreme system of connecting the soul with God,” he said.

He further elaborated that yoga signifies connection, attachment and the bond of humanity and culture.

The Bageshwar Sarkar highlighted India’s ancient philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ -- the world is one family -- stating that the aspiration for global brotherhood begins with yoga.

He noted that when a person connects with yoga, the soul rises above worldly limitations, fostering a global outlook and higher consciousness.

He offered prayers to the “Creator” for the health and well-being of all and appealed to people worldwide to adopt yoga in their daily lives.

“If you want happiness in life, you must adopt yoga,” he urged.

Pandit Shastri advised people to rise early in the morning, greet the Sun God and bathe in his rays, saying that a healthy body leads to a calm mind and a calm mind results in a better life.

In his address, the Katha Vyas bowed to the divine presence in everyone’s heart and prayed to Lord Hanuman for the health, prosperity and happiness of all present, their families and the nation.

He expressed hope that people’s feelings of love and compassion towards India, the motherland, would continue to grow.

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s message from Sri Lanka carried an appeal to embrace yoga in the true spirit of International Yoga Day.

His remarks underscored yoga’s universal appeal as a practice that nurtures physical health, mental peace and spiritual unity.

By emphasising world brotherhood through yoga, he aligned with the spirit of this year’s global celebrations, promoting India’s ancient wisdom across borders and fostering a sense of shared humanity.

--IANS

sktr/pgh

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