Badshah remembers late Dharmendra, pays tribute on Indian Idol 16

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Singer-rapper Badshah recently paid a tribute to the late superstar Dharmendra on the sets of Indian Idol 16. In a video shared by the show’s host channel on their social media account, Badhshah can be seen remembering the superstar with utmost love and respect.

He said, “Dharam paaji was the real essence of Punjab, and now it feels as if that beautiful fragrance and essence has been lost from the soil of our own Punjab. He was Dharam Paaji, everybody’s, every fan’s ideal idol…”

Badshah further said, “Dharam ji wherever you are, be happy and hopeful and at peace.” The rapper ended his tribute by reciting a shayari by Dharmendra that he would often be heard saying. “Sab kuch paakar bhi, haasil-e-zindagi kuch bhi nahi, Kambakkht jaan kyun jaati hai jaate hue.”

Singer and judge Shreya Ghoshal was also seen standing in respect and looked visibly emotional. For the uninitiated, the superstar passed away on the 24th of November, at the age of 89. Today, on November 27, Dharmendra’s wife and actress, Hema Malini, took to her social media account to express her grief and also remember him.

Hema penned an emotional note that read, “Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need – in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.”

She added, “As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.” Reflecting on her personal loss, she said, 'My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.' After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”

Dharmendra had been hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly complaining of breathlessness in mid-November but was soon discharged and continued his recovery at home.

A prayer meet for the late superstar has been organised by the Deol family today evening in Mumbai. On the professional front, Dharmendra will be seen posthumously in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia.

