Background score and final mix of Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam done, says music director Justin Prabhakaran

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) One of south India's fastest rising music directors Justin Prabhakaran, who is now scoring the music for director Sathyan Anthikad's eagerly-awaited family drama 'Hridayapoorvam', featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, has now announced that the background score and final mix for the film had been completed.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, the gifted music director, who is known for having delivered several mellifluous numbers wrote,"#Hridayapoorvam Background Score & Final Mix over! A heartfelt thanks to #sathyananthikad sir for trusting me with this beautiful film. Special thanks to @Mohanlal sir #akhil & #anoop all the singers, my music team & sound engineers for bringing this journey alive."

The film has triggered huge expectations and a teaser that the makers released recently has only added to the excitement.

The hilarious teaser begins with Mohanlal's funny conversation with a non-Malayali fan of actor Fahadh Faasil. The conversation begins with the young man asking Mohanlal where he is from. "Kerala," says Mohanlal, to which the man replies,"Oh Nice!"

He then turns around to take a small amount of what seems to be prasadam and offers it to Mohanlal, even as he says, "I love Malayalam film industry. Very sensible! But my girlfriend, she's totally Bollywood style." The man goes on to point to the pooja he has performed and says, "I'm doing this just for her. But I love Fafa man."

Mohanlal, who is clueless about Fafa, asks "Fafa?" The man explains Fafa stands for Fahadh Faasil. "Aavesham, Kumbalangi Nights. What a performance! Eyes, drama, fantastic!," he offers to generously enlighten Mohanlal.

Mohanlal then gently points out that there are also good senior actors in Malayalam.

To this, the man says,"No,no! Only Fafa!" Mohanlal repeats "Only Fafa?" When he says yes, Mohanlal gives back the prasadam and walks away, even as we are presented a bouquet of scenes that show that the film will have no dearth of humour.

One of Malayalam cinema’s iconic directors, Sathyan Anthikad, known for his heartwarming dramas, has directed this film. Anthikad’s collaboration with Mohanlal has delivered timeless classics and therefore expectations from this film too are huge.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also feature actors Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan among others.

On the technical front, the film's story is by Akhil Sathyan and its screenplay and dialogues are by Sonu TP. Cinematography for the film is by Anu Moothedath and music is by Tamil film music director Justin Prabhakaran.

The film, which is being produced by well known producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit screens on August 28 this year.

