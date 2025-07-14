Babul Supriyo sings ‘Zamaana Lage’ in ‘raspy voice’ as he battles seasonal flu

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor, singer and politician Babul Supriyo has fallen sick after he got drenched in rain. On Monday, the singer and politician took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself singing the song ‘Zamaana Lage’ while he is recovering and taking rest.

The monochromatic video captures him singing in a raspy voice. He shared that he fell sick after travelling in the rain while riding his classic bike.

He wrote in the caption, “Drove back from a meeting on my Bullet. Got wet in the rain, super-happily. Fever - lying on bed - working from home - raspy voice. Listening to some songs softly in the background. Have loved this song since it was released”.

He went on to lavish praise on music composer Pritam, as he further mentioned, “Beautifully composed by @ipritamofficial. Mellifluously Sung by Arijit & @shashwatsinghofficial... Intense, Meaning-Full Lyrics. Felt like singing, yun hi. PS: My daughters (both) say my facial expressions & closed eyes make me look blind & funny. But who cares.. As long as I sound 'okay okay' without any 'make-up' applied to the voice (sic)”.

Earlier, he remembered the late Bengali cinema legend Uttam Kumar, as he took to his Instagram, and shared a monochromatic clip from a film starring Uttam Kumar. In the video, the actor can be seen in a dialogue exchange as he treats a patient, who has suffered a bullet injury. He then goes on to tell the patient that the bullet is not lodged inside his body before he asks him to run away.

Babul Supriyo currently serves as Cabinet Minister of Information Technology and Electronics of the Government of West Bengal.

In the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Babul Supriyo ran from Tollyganj (Vidhan Sabha constituency) on a BJP ticket, and was stung by a shocking defeat. He lost by more than 50,000 votes. He later stated that West Bengal had made a 'historic mistake' by voting for TMC. However, on September 18, 2021 he joined TMC in presence of Abhishek Banerjee.

--IANS

aa/