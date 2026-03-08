Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries laud PM Modi after Burari rally in Delhi

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Several beneficiaries and attendees expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his rally in the Burari area of the national capital, highlighting the benefits of government welfare schemes, particularly the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Among those who interacted with the Prime Minister was Shobha Devi, a beneficiary who shared how the Ayushman Card helped her receive crucial medical treatment. A heart patient, she said, the expenses for her treatment were becoming overwhelming before she received assistance under the scheme.

Speaking to IANS, she said, “PM Modi personally handed over the card to us and spoke with us. We are very thankful to him, recalling her interaction with the Prime Minister. She added that the Ayushman Card had provided significant financial relief and enabled her to continue her treatment without worrying about mounting medical costs.

Another attendee at the rally praised the Prime Minister’s initiatives for the public, especially women. “PM Modi has given wholeheartedly to the people, and he has done even more for women,” the attendee said.

Sharing a similar experience, another participant highlighted how the health scheme helped their family during a medical emergency. “My mother’s treatment was done through the Ayushman Card. The hospital bill was around Rs 1,09,000, and it was completely free of cost for us,” the attendee said.

A woman attendee said receiving benefits from the government on International Women’s Day made the moment even more special. “We feel very fortunate that we received this gift, and that too on Women’s Day. He has done so much work for people,” she said.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, launched by the government in 2018, is the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme. It provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to economically vulnerable families, helping millions access affordable healthcare across the country.

