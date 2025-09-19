September 19, 2025 6:06 PM हिंदी

Ayurveda offers sustainable healthcare for humans and environment: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Ayurveda offers a sustainable healthcare solution for both humans and the environment, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush on Friday.

Speaking at the curtain raiser for Ayurveda Day 2025 at the National Media Centre (NMC), organised by the Ministry of Ayush, Jadhav highlighted key initiatives planned for the 10th Ayurveda Day. It will be celebrated on September 23 at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa.

The Minister underlined Ayurveda’s potential as a holistic, evidence-based, and environmentally sustainable healthcare system.

“Ayurveda is more than a medical science -- it is a way of life that harmonises individuals with their environment,” Jadhav said.

Referring to the first all-India NSSO survey on Ayush, the MoS emphasised Ayurveda’s widespread acceptance across both rural and urban India, where it remains the most practiced system of treatment.

Jadhav informed that the government has taken a historic step by notifying September 23 as the fixed annual date for Ayurveda Day, thereby giving it a universal calendar identity.

The theme this year is Ayurveda for People & Planet.

It “reflects India’s commitment to advancing Ayurveda as a sustainable, integrative solution for global health and environmental well-being,” Jadhav said.

The Minister also announced a series of people-centric initiatives by the Ministry of Ayush to mark Ayurveda Day 2025.

These include awareness campaigns such as “Little Steps to Wellness” for students, “Lead the Mislead” to counter false advertisements, “Ayurveda Aahara for Obesity,” along with programmes on Ayurveda for plant and veterinary health.

Tracing the journey of Ayurveda Day since its inception in 2016, Jadhav recalled that the 2024 edition witnessed participation from more than 150 countries.

He further informed that investments worth Rs 12,850 crore have strengthened Ayurveda’s role in holistic healthcare in the country.

