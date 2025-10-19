Ayurveda offers natural ways to prevent Osteoporosis and strengthen bones: Ayush Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Osteoporosis is a growing public health challenge, but it can be effectively managed through the preventive and restorative wisdom of Ayurveda, the Ministry of Ayush said on Sunday.

On the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day 2025, the ministry highlighted the importance of early preventive care, balanced nutrition, and lifestyle changes to protect bone health and reduce the risk of fractures, especially among the elderly and postmenopausal women.

Osteoporosis, often called a “silent disease,” weakens bones and makes them fragile, increasing the chances of fractures in the hip, wrist, and spine.

It usually develops slowly and often remains undetected until a bone breaks, causing pain and mobility issues.

Experts say that with timely care and a healthy lifestyle, the risk of bone loss can be significantly reduced.

According to Ayurveda, osteoporosis is linked to an imbalance of the ‘Vata dosha’, which leads to weakened bones and loss of density.

This understanding aligns with modern science, which connects the condition to bone demineralisation and hormonal changes with age.

Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), said that Ayurveda provides a natural way to strengthen bones and support healthy ageing.

“The classical concept of ‘Asthi Saushirya’ closely matches modern understanding of bone fragility,” he said.

“Ayurveda’s focus on prevention through diet, lifestyle, and herbal therapies offers a holistic solution for maintaining bone health,” he added.

He added that CCRAS has been conducting scientific studies to validate Ayurvedic formulations like ‘Laksha Guggulu’ and ‘Pravala Pishti’ for managing osteoporosis.

These studies aim to build scientific evidence for Ayurveda’s role in treating musculoskeletal disorders.

The Ministry of Ayush also encouraged people to include yoga and moderate exercise in their routine to improve flexibility and bone strength.

On World Osteoporosis Day, the ministry urged citizens to embrace Ayurvedic preventive practices, balanced diets, and gentle physical activities.

“By integrating these holistic measures into everyday life, people can protect their bones, prevent fragility, and lead a more active and healthy life as they age,” the ministry said.

--IANS

pk