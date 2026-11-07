Ayodhya Deepotsav: Folk performances bring Ramnagari alive with colours of India's cultural heritage

Ayodhya, Nov 7 (IANS) The 10th edition of Deepotsav began with great enthusiasm in Ayodhya on Saturday, with colourful folk performances and tableaux showcasing the cultural traditions of different states and episodes from the Ramayana, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the tableaux from Saket College. The procession featured representations of folk culture from various states, along with scenes depicting different episodes from the Ramayana.

The resounding beats of drums and cymbals, the rhythmic movements of Dhobiya dancers and performances by artists dressed in traditional costumes filled the streets of Ramnagari with festive colours. Women played drums in front of the tableaux, while devotees and tourists showered flower petals on the performers along the route.

This year, artists from different parts of the country have gathered in Ayodhya to showcase India's cultural diversity through traditional folk dances and musical performances.

A 15-member team from Mathura arrived to present the traditional peacock dance. The team members said that although they were devotees of Lord Krishna, they considered it a matter of great fortune to get an opportunity to showcase their art on the land of Lord Ram.

Similarly, a 15-member tribal artist team from Telangana enthralled the audience with its Gusadi dance. Dressed in traditional attire and wearing crowns adorned with peacock feathers, the performers presented an energetic group performance accompanied by the beats of drums. The artists expressed their pride in getting the opportunity to perform in Ayodhya.

Several teams from Mathura, including performers of Nagada and Bam Rasiya, also participated in the celebrations.

Team member Laxman Beniwal said that his group takes part in the Ayodhya festival every year and had also visited the city during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

He said the grandeur and enthusiasm of Deepotsav attracted him every year and expressed his wish that the festival would continue to be organised on an even grander scale, with his team getting opportunities to perform in the coming years.

A female artist participating in the celebrations said that she had started performing in such cultural programmes only this year and was extremely happy to get an opportunity to showcase her talent in Ayodhya. The artists said that their performances on Saturday were dedicated to Lord Ram and the people of Ayodhya.

The main highlight of the festival will be the grand lamp-lighting ceremony along the banks of the Saryu River. More than 3 million earthen lamps have been arranged across 56 ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi.

Around 35,000 volunteers from Avadh University worked continuously for three days to complete the arrangements for the lamp-lighting ceremony on Friday. Since Saturday morning, volunteers have been engaged in filling the lamps with oil and placing cotton wicks in them.

To manage the arrangements, 900 ghat coordinators, 112 ghat in-charges and 27 supervisors have been deployed. In the evening, millions of diyas will be illuminated simultaneously in the presence of Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Additionally, 2,147 priests will participate in the Saryu Maha Aarti. A spectacular drone show featuring 2,100 drones will recreate various episodes from the Ramayana in the night sky, adding another attraction to the celebrations along the riverfront.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has also been decorated with colourful lights for the occasion. Devotees and tourists from across the country continue to arrive in Ayodhya to witness the festivities.

A festive atmosphere prevails across temples, major roads and ghats, with folk dances, Ramlila performances and illuminated lamps highlighting the city's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

--IANS

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