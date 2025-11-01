‘Aware of Punjab’s conversions, Bengal’s violence a concern’: RSS

Jabalpur, Nov 1 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, said on Saturday that the Sangh is fully aware of the religious conversions in the border state of Punjab, while the organisation is also concerned about the growing hatred and unabated violence in West Bengal.

The RSS functionary alleged that a well-planned religious conversion is happening in Punjab’s Sikh community.

Hosabale said that the organisation is fully aware of the situation, and efforts have been made to curb these religious conversions.

“Religious conversion in Punjab is operating in a planned manner, and there is a need to stop it. Similarly, religious conversion among tribals and Hindus is also being carried out. The RSS is keeping a close watch on all these issues,” he said.

Hosabale said that an organised effort is needed to make people realise what is happening around them, and there is a need to stop these religious conversions.

“The RSS is running a campaign to create awareness among people in Punjab to protect their religious identity,” Hosabale stated.

The RSS functionary said that the organisation held a detailed discussion on religious conversion during the three-day national executive body meeting in Jabalpur, which concluded in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Stressing further on the religious conversion issue, Hosabale stated that the RSS is also running ‘Dharma Jagran’ (religious awakening) programmes.

He said that ‘ghar-wapsi’ (returning to religious identity) programmes are also being run.

“Ghar Wapsi can only happen through awakening people,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also stated that violence, hatred, and instability have been deeply ingrained in West Bengal.

“It is a matter of concern. Bengal is a border state and faces the pressure of people coming from Bangladesh,” he said.

Hosabale added that the situation in West Bengal is concerning due to the current political leadership.

“The political leadership has failed to end this malaise in the state. It is unjust to keep West Bengal in an atmosphere of instability and violence,” he said.

On a query whether the meeting discussed the Bihar, Hosabale said there was no discussion on the Bihar polls, but the Sangh’s position was clear that people should vote in large numbers on issues concerning the nation and society, not for the caste or money.

--IANS

pd/dan