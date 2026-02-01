Awami League leader dies in jail, activist murdered in separate incidents in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Feb 1 (IANS) Two separate incidents involving the death of Awami League-linked leaders in Chittagong and Narsingdi have triggered fresh allegations of political repression and targeted violence under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, according to party sources and family members.

In Chittagong, Abdur Rahman Mia, a 70-year-old Awami League leader and vice-president of Ward 24 (North Agrabad) of the Chittagong City Awami League, died in prison custody after being detained for nearly three months. Family members alleged that he was denied bail and adequate medical treatment despite suffering from advanced lung cancer and multiple critical health complications, a leading Bangladeshi media outlet, The Daily Republic, reported.

According to relatives, Abdur Rahman Mia was arrested on November 17, 2025, while leaving his residence to perform namaz, despite being severely ill and barely able to walk.

Police detained him in connection with a case filed at Kotwali police station, reportedly involving explosives. His family said that at the time of arrest, he was struggling to breathe and required urgent hospitalisation, but their appeals were ignored.

Mia remained in custody for three months, during which his health reportedly deteriorated. He later died in custody, prompting allegations from Awami League leaders that the denial of bail and medical care amounted to custodial negligence. Authorities have yet to issue a detailed public statement on the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a separate incident in Narsingdi, the mutilated body of Azimul Kader Bhuiyan, a 45-year-old poultry businessman and former Chhatra League leader, was recovered from a ditch three days after he went missing. Azimul was a resident of Bir Baghber village in Bajnab union under Belabo upazila and the son of the late Mannan Bhuiyan.

Chhatra League is the student wing of the Awami League.

Local sources said Azimul previously served as general secretary of the union Chhatra League and joint general secretary of the upazila unit, and was considered a grassroots organiser rather than a senior political figure. His disappearance and subsequent killing have sparked outrage among Awami League supporters, who allege the murder was politically motivated.

Party leaders claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami activists were involved in the killing, accusing the interim administration of fostering an environment of impunity. However, law enforcement officials have not confirmed any political motive and said investigations are ongoing.

The two deaths have intensified concerns raised by opposition figures over alleged arbitrary arrests, custodial deaths, and targeted attacks against Awami League supporters since the change in government. Rights activists have also called for independent investigations into both cases to establish accountability and ensure the rule of law.

--IANS

rs/sd