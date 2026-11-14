November 14, 2026 12:01 PM हिंदी

Avtar Gill shares a throwback pic from 1986 featuring Mac Mohan, Bharat Kapoor, Honey Irani

Avtar Gill shares a throwback pic from 1986 featuring Mac Mohan, Bharat Kapoor, Hani Irani

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Avtar Gill took a trip down memory lane as he shared a rare throwback photograph from 1986.

The picture featured many of his close friends from the Hindi film industry, including late actors Mac Mohan and Bharat Kapoor, as well as filmmaker Ramesh Talwar and actress Honey Irani.

The black-and-white picture shared on his social media account, captures the group of friends relaxing together at filmmaker Ramesh Talwar's home in Pali Hill, Bombay.

Avtar Gill can be seen posing with Ramesh Talwar, Rakesh Bedi, Raman Kumar, Bharat Kapoor, Mac Mohan, Honey Irani, Naresh Malhotra, Babu Kumar and Kiran Vairale.

Sharing the photograph, the actor wrote, “A trip down memory lane..Pali Hill, Bombay, 1986, at Ramesh Talwar's home. With dear friends Ramesh Talwar, Rakesh Bedi, Raman Kumar, Bharat Kapoor, Mac Mohan, Honey Irani, Naresh Malhotra, Babu Kumar and Kiran Vairale.”

“Endless laughter, long evenings and friendships that shaped our lives. Time has moved on, but the warmth of those moments never fades. Missing dear Bharat & Mac. You live on in every memory we shared. The good old days #avtargill #goodolddays #nostalgia #bollywood #pollywood”

The picture offers a glimpse into the camaraderie shared by the group during the 1980s. He also paid a special tribute to Bharat Kapoor and Mac Mohan, who are no longer physically present in the world.

Talking about Avtar Gill, he has been a familiar face in Hindi cinema for nearly five decades. His screen career began in the late 1970s, with ‘Noorie’ among his early credits.

Over the years, he has appeared in a wide range of films, often essaying supporting and character-driven roles. His filmography includes titles such as ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai’, ‘Saath Saath’, ‘Mashaal’, ‘Ghulami’, ‘Khamosh’, ‘Shahenshah’, ‘Waaris’, ‘Awaargi’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Sadak’, ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Baadshah’, ‘Indian’, ‘Airlift’ and ‘Wazir’.

The veteran also became a recognisable face on television, particularly through shows such as ‘Nukkad’, where he played Kader Bhai, as well as ‘Tara’ and other television projects.

–IANS

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