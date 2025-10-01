Avika Gor looks back at her journey from ‘Baalika’ to ‘Vadhu’

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor, who married her social activist Milind Chandwani beau on September 30, has reflected on her journey from a “Baalika” to “Vadhu”.

The actress, who rose to fame playing the iconic character Anandi in the show “Balika Vadhu’ took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her wedding with Milind.

She captioned the pictures as “Baalika se Vadhu tak”, highlighting her transformation from a girl to a wife now.

Avika Gor gets emotional as her wedding festivities begin on 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

The wedding was broadcast live on the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga”. It included audiences along with the hosts of Pati Patni Aur Panga, Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre.

It also has participants Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhaskar and her husband, Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, and Sudesh Lahiri and his wife attending the wedding.

The actress won the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009 for her work as Anandi in Balika Vadhu.

It was in 2007 when Avika made her Hindi television debut with Ssshhhh...Koi Hai in 2007. She made her film debut in Tollywood with Uyyala Jampala in 2013. After she rose to fame with her work in Balika Vadhu, the actress was seen in shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and films including “1920: Horrors Of The Heart” and “Bloody Ishq.”

She was last seen in the Telugu-language crime thriller ‘Shanmukha’.

“Shanmukha”, released theatrically on March 21. It presented Avika in a massy, high energy avatar, packed with intense drama and action sequences. Directed by Shanmugam Sappani, “Shanmukha” stars Aadi Saikumar, who plays an investigative officer, and the film is elevated by KGF fame Ravi Basrur’s powerful music.

The story revolves around a police officer and a research student who delve into the mysteries of an ancient Indian temple, using scriptures and folklore to uncover secrets about a deity and a hidden treasure deep within a forest.

