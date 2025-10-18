October 18, 2025 7:55 PM हिंदी

Automakers see surge in vehicle purchases on Dhanteras

Automakers see surge in vehicle purchases on Dhanteras

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Automakers saw a surge in vehicle purchases on Saturday as people celebrated Dhanteras with full vigour ahead of Diwali.

This year, Dhanteras deliveries are spread across multiple days because of it being a Saturday.

“We are witnessing strong customer demand, with deliveries expected to be around 14,000 units — approximately 20 per cent higher than last year,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Dhanteras deliveries.

“The positive momentum is driven by the festive spirit, a buoyant market environment and the encouraging impact of GST 2.0 reforms,” he mentioned.

HMIL this week announced the appointment of Garg as its new MD and CEO, effective January 1, 2026. Garg will be the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India since the company began operations in 1996.

Meanwhile, huge shopping was witnessed across India on Dhanteras, with total trade estimated to have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, marking one of the strongest festive seasons in recent years.

Gold and silver alone accounted for more than Rs 60,000 crore in sales, while Delhi markets registered transactions exceeding Rs 10,000 crore as demand for indigenous products surged.

Praveen Khandelwal, National General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, said that Dhanteras marks the appearance of Lord Dhanvantari with a pot of nectar during the churning of the ocean, symbolising health and prosperity.

"The total trade in gold, silver, and other Dhanteras-related items across the country is estimated to be worth Rs 1 lakh crore," Khandelwal said.

Last Diwali, gold prices were around Rs 80,000 per 10 grams, while this year they surged to over Rs 1,30,000 -- an increase of nearly 60 per cent. Silver prices also rose sharply from Rs 98,000 per kilogram in 2024 to more than Rs 1,80,000, an increase of about 55 per cent.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Automakers see surge in vehicle purchases on Dhanteras

Automakers see surge in vehicle purchases on Dhanteras

Karnataka’s late declaration costs outright win as Saurashtra hold on for draw in the Ranji Trophy, Elite Group B match ended in a draw on the fourth and final day in Rajkot on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka’s late declaration costs outright win as Saurashtra hold on for draw

China targetting Hong Kong Democracy Council over involvement with UN: Report (File image)

China targetting Hong Kong Democracy Council over involvement with UN: Report

Soaring food inflation hits Pakistan, citizens furious at government

Soaring food inflation hits Pakistan, citizens furious at government

Title teaser of Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Athiradi' released (Photo Credit: Tovino Thomas/Instagram)

Title teaser of Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Athiradi' released

India-Russia cultural and spiritual relationships in focus during J&K LG's meeting with Kalmykia head

India-Russia cultural, spiritual relationships in focus during J&K LG's meeting with Kalmykia head

Shams Mulani’s seven-for powers Mumbai to thrilling 35-run win over J&K in a Group D clash of the 2025-26 Season of the Ranji Trophy in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

Ranji Trophy: Shams Mulani’s seven-for powers Mumbai to thrilling 35-run win over J&K

‘Next decade belongs to India’: Rakesh Bamzai hails PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

‘Next decade belongs to India’: Rakesh Bamzai hails PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Bangladesh: Massive fire at Dhaka airport halts all flight operations

Bangladesh: Massive fire at Dhaka airport halts all flight operations

Qatar stresses 'pressing need' to establish nuclear-weapons-free zone in Middle East

Qatar stresses 'pressing need' to establish nuclear-weapons-free zone in Middle East