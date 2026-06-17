Authorities failed us once, it's difficult to place complete trust again: Students on IAF overseeing NEET-UG re-test papers

Chandigarh, June 17 (IANS) With the Indian Air Force (IAF) tasked with the transportation of NEET-UG re-test question papers, students on Wednesday said that the government appears to have taken foolproof measures this time, but some added that the authorities had failed them once before, making it difficult to place complete trust in the system again.

Talking to IANS, a student said: "The government appears to have taken foolproof measures this time. Paper setters were quarantined, the transportation of papers is being handled by the Air Force, and the papers are being stored securely, reducing the chances of any leak. However, the damage caused by the earlier paper leak cannot be undone. Students suffered because of it, and many feel accountability is still lacking. While the authorities have improved the process, students have already faced stress, uncertainty, and the burden of preparing again. These measures are welcome, but they should have been in place from the beginning."

Another student said: "I have been preparing for NEET for around two-and-a-half years. Our syllabus was completed nearly nine months ago, and since then, we have been revising the same topics repeatedly. It becomes frustrating after a point, and we often wonder whether all this effort will be worth it. There is still uncertainty about the exam — whether the paper will be difficult or easy. We do not know what to expect. The authorities failed us once, so it is difficult to place complete trust in the system again."

Professor Manish Goyal said: "Students are still under stress. One student told me that he still cannot believe he has to appear for the examination again. Imagine a student who scored 697 marks in the previous test — such a student would never want to go through the examination process again. Now there is pressure on whether they will be able to achieve the same score in the re-test."

"At the same time, the authorities appear to have closed almost every possible avenue for a paper leak. Earlier, the leak was allegedly linked to individuals involved in the translation process, but this time those involved have been quarantined. That means even the potential sources have been addressed," he added.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported question papers for the NEET-UG 2026 re-test to 18 locations across the country as part of extensive security arrangements ahead of the examination scheduled for June 21.

The move comes amid heightened efforts by authorities to ensure that the re-test is conducted smoothly and without any irregularities. Officials said the use of Air Force aircraft is aimed at ensuring the secure and timely delivery of question papers to designated hubs across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and other government agencies have put in place a multi-layered security system for the re-examination. Security personnel, local administration officials, and law enforcement agencies have been deployed to oversee the transportation and distribution of examination materials.

Sensitive examination centres will be placed under additional surveillance, while strict monitoring mechanisms have been introduced to prevent any attempt to tamper with the question papers.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-test will be held on June 21 for candidates affected by issues identified during the earlier examination process. The examination is one of the largest entrance tests in the country and serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

--IANS

jk/vd