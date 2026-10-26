October 26, 2026 8:30 PM हिंदी

Austria's Foreign Minister to visit India, hold talks with EAM Jaishankar

Austria's Foreign Minister to visit India, hold talks with EAM Jaishankar (File image)

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger will be on an official visit to India from October 27 to November 2, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday. During her visit, Reisinger will hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday.

After concluding her engagements in New Delhi, the visiting minister will participate in various events in Jaipur from October 29 to November 2.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar extended wishes to Beate Meinl-Reisinger and the people of Austria on the country's National Day and expressed commitment to further enhancing the Enhanced Partnership between the two nations.

"Warm felicitations to FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Government and people of Austria on their National Day. Committed to further strengthening our Enhanced Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On October 6, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George met Austria's National Security Advisor Peter Vorhofer, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in security and strategic matters, including counter-terrorism.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George received Dr Peter Vorhofer, National Security Advisor of Austria. They discussed ways to further strengthen India-Austria cooperation in security and strategic matters, including counter-terrorism and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said on X.

On June 11, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected PM of India and stressed that India has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies and very strong partner of Austria and the European Union under PM Modi's leadership.

"Congratulations Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest serving, elected Prime Minister of India. During your leadership of the world’s largest democracy, India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest growing economies and a very strong partner of Austria and the European Union," Stocker posted on X.

In response, PM Modi thanked Chancellor Stocker for his warm wishes and recalled his recent visit to India. PM Modi stated that he looked forward to working with Stocker to further strengthen ties between India and Austria.

--IANS

akl/as

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