Assam Police slash pending investigations from 1.54 lakh to under 10,000: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state police have brought down the number of pending investigations dramatically, claiming that the figure has fallen from around 1.54 lakh cases in 2020 to less than 10,000 at present.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister used a Diwali reference to highlight what he described as a major improvement in the functioning and efficiency of Assam Police.

“Every Diwali, the same dilemma, which box gets passed on? Assam Police stopped passing on cases a while ago. Pending investigations fell from 1.54 lakh in 2020 to under 10,000 today,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister's remarks come as the Assam government continues to emphasise police reforms, faster investigations and improved delivery of justice as key components of its governance agenda.

The sharp reduction in pending investigations, if sustained, would mark a significant improvement in the disposal of criminal cases and could help speed up the subsequent judicial process.

Pending investigations have long remained a challenge for police forces across the country, with a large number of cases often remaining unresolved due to manpower constraints, procedural delays and the growing volume of criminal complaints.

The Assam government has, in recent years, focused on strengthening police infrastructure and improving the use of technology in investigations. The state administration has also repeatedly stressed the need for greater accountability among investigating officers and the timely completion of probes.

CM Sarma has frequently highlighted the role of Assam Police in maintaining law and order and tackling organised crime, narcotics trafficking and other criminal activities across the state.

The Chief Minister's latest claim underscores the government's push to project a more efficient and responsive policing system in Assam. However, the government did not immediately provide a detailed breakup of the cases covered under the pending investigation figures or specify the period during which the reduction was achieved.

The latest statement nevertheless reflects the state government's emphasis on clearing the backlog of criminal investigations and ensuring that cases move more swiftly through the criminal justice system.

--IANS

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